Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Amazon, super discount on 12.9-inch 1TB iPad Pro: almost 300 Euros less!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon, super discount on 12.9-inch 1TB iPad Pro: almost 300 Euros less!

Offers on Apple products continue on Amazon. After the promotion on the MacBook Pro, today it’s up to 12.9-inch iPad Pro, on which it is possible to save almost 300 Euros compared to the list price.

Specifically, the WiFi + Cellular model with 1 terabyte of memory and silver colour, it is available at 1,558.63 Euros, compared to the list price of 1,839 Euros requested by the American company on its website and through its official sales channels. Data in hand, it is the lowest price ever reached by the variant on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform.

It is also interesting to note that it is the latest model or the one characterized by dual rear cameras with LiDAR sensor. The datasheet consists of a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and a wide P3 colour range. The tablet is based on the A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, and also includes the FaceID facial recognition system for secure authentication with Apple Pay. There is also a four-speaker audio system and five microphones.

Their delivery is guaranteed by Monday 6 July for those who order in the next five hours. It is also possible to add the additional AppleCare + protection at 139 Euros, directly on the card.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Honor 30 Lite: the mid-range with economical 5G arrives with a 90 Hz gaming screen

Android Brian Adam -
After meeting the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro + and Honor 30s, the Honor 30 Lite. This has been officially presented...
Read more

Xiaomi makes its Smart TV OLED Master Series official: 4K, 120 Hz and more

Electronics Brian Adam -
Xiaomi today announced interesting news. Besides Amazfit Zenbuds, the company has finally shown its first televisions OLED under the brand «Xiaomi TV Master Series«,...
Read more

Facebook adds and continues: it shared your personal data again

Facebook Brian Adam -
The popular social network has a problem with applications and services that have access to Facebook. In fact, in recent years it has been...
Read more

The unbearable lightness of Android Go: smartphone with 1GB RAM in 2020?

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Android Go seemed like a good solution for low-cost smartphones, but technological progress could slow down the project in Europe. The smartphone market is moving...
Read more

Google will end the sale of the Pixel 3a when the stock runs out

Android Brian Adam -
In a strange move by Google, the company has confirmed that it stops distributing the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, the company's most...
Read more

Is life a rare thing within the universe? "Not at all", according to a new study

Space tech Brian Adam -
The earth it is not in a privileged position in the universe, an idea that dominated human thought centuries ago. A new study, conducted...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY