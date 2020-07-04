Amazon, super discount on 12.9-inch 1TB iPad Pro: almost 300 Euros less!

Offers on Apple products continue on Amazon. After the promotion on the MacBook Pro, today it’s up to 12.9-inch iPad Pro, on which it is possible to save almost 300 Euros compared to the list price.

Specifically, the WiFi + Cellular model with 1 terabyte of memory and silver colour, it is available at 1,558.63 Euros, compared to the list price of 1,839 Euros requested by the American company on its website and through its official sales channels. Data in hand, it is the lowest price ever reached by the variant on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform.

It is also interesting to note that it is the latest model or the one characterized by dual rear cameras with LiDAR sensor. The datasheet consists of a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and a wide P3 colour range. The tablet is based on the A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, and also includes the FaceID facial recognition system for secure authentication with Apple Pay. There is also a four-speaker audio system and five microphones.

Their delivery is guaranteed by Monday 6 July for those who order in the next five hours. It is also possible to add the additional AppleCare + protection at 139 Euros, directly on the card.