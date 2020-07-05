Amazon: Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones with noise cancellation on offer

They are available at a discounted price on Amazon Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones, on which you can save 70 Euros compared to the list price. Jeff Bezos’ company also guarantees delivery at no additional cost by next Monday.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are available at 179.99 Euros, compared to the previous 250 Euros: the savings are 70 Euros, equal to 28%.

We are facing a couple of high-end in-ear headphones, which include active HD noise cancellation and a microphone for calls, as well as Amazon Alexa’s personal assistant, as well as support for Google Assistant and Siri on the iPhone. In terms of autonomy, the battery guarantees up to 24 hours of playback but also supports 10 minutes fast charging through the case. Their noise cancellation it occurs through the QN1 HD processor with dual noise sensor that “isolates” users by eliminating the sound of external noises.

Amazon also allows you to add accidental damage coverage for two years at the price of 15.79 euros, with the option to also choose the gift option if you intend to donate headphones to a loved one.

Payment in instalments is also available under promotional conditions with Cofidis CreditLine.