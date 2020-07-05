Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Amazon: Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones with noise cancellation on offer

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon: Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones with noise cancellation on offer

They are available at a discounted price on Amazon Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones, on which you can save 70 Euros compared to the list price. Jeff Bezos’ company also guarantees delivery at no additional cost by next Monday.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are available at 179.99 Euros, compared to the previous 250 Euros: the savings are 70 Euros, equal to 28%.

We are facing a couple of high-end in-ear headphones, which include active HD noise cancellation and a microphone for calls, as well as Amazon Alexa’s personal assistant, as well as support for Google Assistant and Siri on the iPhone. In terms of autonomy, the battery guarantees up to 24 hours of playback but also supports 10 minutes fast charging through the case. Their noise cancellation it occurs through the QN1 HD processor with dual noise sensor that “isolates” users by eliminating the sound of external noises.

Amazon also allows you to add accidental damage coverage for two years at the price of 15.79 euros, with the option to also choose the gift option if you intend to donate headphones to a loved one.

Payment in instalments is also available under promotional conditions with Cofidis CreditLine.

More Articles Like This

Twitter will enable a button to edit tweets with one condition

Tech News Brian Adam -
One of the most anticipated features of Twitter could soon reach the social network; The possibility to edit tweets already published! For more than 10...
Read more

NVIDIA, here’s the Instagram-style filter: how to use it and in-game examples

Computing Brian Adam -
In 2018, NVIDIA had announced an Instagram-style filter to personalize your gaming experience. The functionality had also been made available in Beta. However, since...
Read more

macOS Big Sur will make system updates much faster

Apple Brian Adam -
The new operating system macOS Big Sur for Mac developed by Apple it will not be available for all Macs and Macbooks, but it...
Read more

What will be the real impact of the 5G network on the European economy?

5G News Brian Adam -
5G has long been subject to heated debates about its benefits and possible risks, to the point that some conspiracy theorists have decided to...
Read more

WhatsApp: How to write with "retro" or "vintage"

Apps Brian Adam -
To make your text messages on WhatsApp the most original, we share the trick to give them a retro or vintage style. WhatsApp is the...
Read more

How to change the font in your Facebook posts

Apps Brian Adam -
Surprise all your friends and followers with this simple trick, in which you can give a different typeface to your Facebook posts. Years will pass...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY