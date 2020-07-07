Amazon simplifies installment payments with Cofidis loans: here’s how they work

Amazon launched the payments in instalments at the beginning of the year, for the contentment of the many users who were finally able to buy their favourite products by paying them in instalments. The Seattle giant, however, has taken another step forward thanks to Cofidis.

In the last hours, in fact, Amazon has started to integrate a new payment system, which takes advantage of the Cofidis CreditLine system that allows you to pay in instalments the amount of a product for a period ranging from 3 to 24 months.

As we read on the official page, this system is compatible for all orders ranging from 100 to 1500 Euros. The application procedure is also very easy: after adding a product to the cart, just select CreditLine at the time of payment. The system will redirect to the Cofidis site where the application for opening CreditLine must be completed by entering all the required data. The reply will be immediate and once the approval is received the amount will be debited from the current account.

All the necessary information is available on the CreditLine website, but an important aspect to underline is that the instalments must have a minimum amount of 15 Euros. By choosing CreditLine from today, June 29, until July 5, it will be possible to obtain a 0% APR for up to 24 months.

CrediLine cannot be used for Amazon.it Gift vouchers, digital products (music, videos, Kindle books, game or application downloads), presale products, out of stock products or subscriptions (including Amazon Prime), food products.