Amazon shows the shopping cart that allows you to pay without going to the cashier

By Brian Adam
Amazon shows the shopping cart that allows you to pay without going to the cashier

Amazon unveiled “Dash Cart”, the smart shopping cart able to keep track of the items inserted inside it to automatically charge the fee, thus avoiding lines at the checkout.

However, for items, bulk items, fruit and vegetables, customers will be forced to enter the four-digit code of the item and the quantity, to allow the cart to calculate the price and weight. But that’s not all, because I Dash Carts also support coupons and discounts, which can be added manually.

At a technical level, we also find a touchscreen display and a wide range of sensors on which the internal system is based to detect objects and perform calculations. Once the purchases are finished, users won’t have to do anything else drag the trolley through a special lane to allow the automatic system to perform the calculation and the charge on the associated Amazon account, which must be connected by scanning a QR code.

Dilip Kumar of Amazon in an interview with The Verge explained that “the Dash Cart has a ring of cameras, a scale and computerized vision and weight sensors that determine not only the items were taken, but also the quantity“.

The trolley is able to manage a maximum of two bags of articles, which makes it useful only in small stores.

The debut is expected later this year at the new Los Angeles supermarket that Amazon will open later this year under the Amazon Go program.

