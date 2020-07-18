Tech GiantsAmazonTech NewsShopping Guide
Amazon, Product Sampling arrives in Italy: surprise free samples!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon, Product Sampling arrives in Italy: surprise free samples!

Amazon has officially launched the Product Sampling service in Italy, which allows you to get free samples even without having a Prime subscription. We explain how this new possibility works.

What is Amazon Product Sampling

Do you know the “old” free samples that were in the magazines? Well, now Amazon moves everything online with Product Sampling, a service that tries to find a meeting point between companies and consumers. In fact, the first ones often struggle to find their place on Amazon, given the enormous competition. The latter, however, have somewhat “lost” the opportunity to test physical products for free.

The Amazon service, therefore, allows companies to get noticed and the customer to have a “taste” of the product before deciding whether to buy it.

How free samples are “given”

It is the same company as Jeff Bezos to explain in detail the operation of Product Sampling through the official page of the initiative: “Amazon helps you discover products you might like sending you free samples from both famous and new brands. The samples are similar to the products recommended by Amazon but real, to make you try, smell, feel and taste the latest news.

You have no obligation to purchase or review products and you can choose not to receive any more at any time by visiting the E-mail section of alerts, messages and announcements in the My Account section and changing your Communication Preferences. For any questions, please contact our Customer Service“.

Put simply, it is not possible to request free samples manually, but it is directly Amazon to send products to those who have decided to keep this possibility active (by choosing to receive communications from the company). Put simply, the e-commerce giant he wants to “surprise” his customers, including those that do not have an Amazon Prime subscription.

There is no limit to the complimentary samples that a user can receive. As for i products involved in the initiative, Amazon has not released any list, but has limited itself to sharing the images that you can see accompanying the news.

