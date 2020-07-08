EntertainmentMoviesTech News
Updated:

Amazon Prime Video thinks about TV channels: what future for the platform?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon’s streaming platform may soon be enriched with one or more channels with a linear schedule between sport and entertainment.

Changes in sight for the Amazon Prime Video platform. Corridor voices and clues make an imminent change of strategy for the streaming portal of Jeff Bezos’ company increasingly plausible. To diversify its offer and expand to new audiences and new content, Prime Video may soon join one or more traditional live channels with its already well-stocked offer on demand. The top management seems to be about to launch one linear programming, live, seven days a week and 24 hours a day, diversified from country to country and with a series of contents for all tastes yet to be discovered. Will it be a winning strategy?

What is going on

The indications for this epochal change of strategy are numerous. According to internal sources released by several experts, Amazon has been moving for some time to make agreements aimed at creating a real live programming: real dialogues would have started with all the experts in the sector, to create a schedule capable of embracing a good variety of entertainment genres: music, sports, news and, of course, movies, TV series and real original programs. In this sense, some job advertisements that the company has published in the last period would also be explained: one searches for a person capable of studying new strategies to change the way viewers watch traditional TV content; another wants to hire an expert in the creation of new generation linear catalogue systems, for offer a linear TV experience also on Amazon Prime Video. In fact, the company seems more sure than ever of its new strategy, aware of how the strength of demand has not yet scratched the primacy of total viewing hours of traditional TV.

Path already traced

Amazon is not new to the broadcasting of live events, having repeatedly dealt with the transmission of some important sporting events abroad. For some time now, the platform has been awarded the broadcasting rights of four Premier League matches in the United Kingdom, while in the USA it continues to broadcast live some NFL matches. In countries such as the United States and Germany, separate and paid third-party channels are also offered within the platform, which allows you to subscribe and watch diversified content.
Field tests that will all lead to a real one global offer, much more varied and structured, perhaps divided into several types, with a precise schedule and a differentiation of contents that could give the “a” to a small revolution in the streaming platform sector. In a world where the most important competitors seem to focus only on demand, Amazon would try to differentiate itself clearly and tangibly.

Possible scenarios

It is difficult to understand how such a channel can be managed, what content it will have and how gender diversification will be managed. It is undeniable, however, that in Amazon’s present and future strategy there will certainly be a sport, which has always been the bearer of the public, subscriptions and subscriptions. If the global sports offer of the platform should further expand, it is not wrong to think of a real channel that collects all sporting events, especially live ones.

The possibility that is intertwined with the issue of Serie A streaming rights, which from next year can no longer be entrusted to Sky, and with the upcoming auction for the global assignment of broadcasting rights for the next three years. If, as the Serie A League expects, Amazon should launch an offer and win one of the packages, they could be born one or more channels for broadcasting the championship in streaming with live, news and insights, an almost obligatory choice to better manage the possible exclusivity. Scenarios still rather uncertain, but no longer too distant from possible reality.

Diversification

Beyond the sporting issue, it is clear that this would not be enough to create a complete entertainment channel or, in any case, it would limit the question to sports fans only, an event that would clash with the platform’s global strategies and job positions sought after by the leaders. A diversified channel could be created according to the reference market, with a common structure but adaptable to each country, with the news, concerts, sporting events but also talent and original programs at the centre, or all those events that would push the public to connect live for viewing and that of reflex would allow the company to enter the advertising market, completely absent in the current Prime Video but which would be of vital importance in the creation of linear broadcast channels. The questions are still numerous and the possibilities infinite. Does the company already have many cards in hand, will it limit everything to simple experimentation, perhaps only in the USA, or will it start immediately to create something bigger?

Not just on demand

What is certain is that streaming and on-demand seem no longer enough in the long run. The market is becoming increasingly saturated, the services available increasingly numerous and the public no longer willing to subscribe to everything indiscriminately, but a proponent of a careful selection of subscriptions to be made. Traditional TV, in one way or another, continues to survive and attract viewers, unable to detach themselves from a certainly more passive and one-sided view of contents.

Combining all this with a proposal of content on-demand does not, therefore, seem a completely wrong choice, because it is able to combine the tradition of the programming with the novelty of streaming, two apparently separate worlds but ready to live much more than we could have expected. The investments to be made for Amazon will be many, above all to create an offer worthy of the name and suitable for the widest possible audience.

The possibilities are endless, both in terms of content and differentiation. Amazon could even create multiple channels to manage its new strategies, adding new forms of subscription to its catalogue and basic subscription that also include these new linear channels. Would be the first step towards a new but still familiar television world, Attentive to tradition but able to look to the future of content delivery which, although still linked to the original programs, live and schedules events, could pass for the first time only on the Internet, a novelty in itself able to tickle our curiosity and to let us watch with increasing interest in the future of streaming television.

