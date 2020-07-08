Amazon Prime Video, the rollout of a much-requested feature started

It has been talked about for several months now, but Amazon has finally decided to take action and start the rollout of the functionality for the Prime Video streaming service.

In fact, according to what reported by MSPowerUser and TechCrunch, Jeff Bezos’ company has finally started the global release of the ability to create multiple user profiles on Amazon Prime Video.

This is a feature that is requested by fans alike, as the Prime Video account is often used by several people. We think of a family with children: parents certainly use to look at certain types of content, while children look at something suitable for their age. Well, so far parents had to put up with its advice on content watched by your children. In short, the ability to create multiple profiles is a godsend for a specific type of user.

It will be possible to access the news through the latest version of the various Prime Video applications, from the Android to the iOS app, passing through the one linked to Amazon devices (such as the tenth generation Fire tablet or higher). Profiles created for children will obviously only be able to see content targeted to that type of audience. In addition, they will not be able to make purchases through the Amazon Prime Video Store. They can be created up to six profiles (one primary and five additional). We tried to download the latest version of the app, but for the moment we have not been able to find the functionality. It will probably be a matter of days.