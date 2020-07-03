Amazon Prime Day, a new postponement is expected: will it be held in October?

It promises a new postponement for Amazon’s Prime Day 2020. According to reports from the Business Insider, who got his hands on some internal emails of the American giant, the party dedicated to the Prima program members in 2020 could even be held in October.

The reasons behind this new referral, which would have been communicated to third-party sellers through an email, would be to be found in the growing concerns about a second wave of Coronavirus in the United States and around the world, which could also affect Amazon factories.

The communication reads that “the exact dates of the Prime Day have not yet been chosen and announced“, but vendors are advised to prepare for schedule promotions in the week of October 5th. In another email, an Amazon representative told sellers that e-commerce has decided to move Prime Day “in the first half of October”.

Amazon, asked by the Business Insider, has not confirmed or denied the indiscretions, and in specifying that “we have not yet made any announcement regarding Prime Day”, he specified that “as we get closer to Prime Day we will announce all details officially “.

Some rumours that emerged previously reported that Prime Day 2020 could be held in September after the first postponement of a few months ago (remember that historically the event has always been held in July).