Amazon Prime Day, a new postponement is expected: will it be held in October?

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear 'Online'

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the 'Online', 'Typing' and even double-checking with this...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
New Amazfit Zenbuds: sleep control, relaxing and at a great price

Although Amazfit has reached the western market through Xiaomi and that is a great advantage, do not think that...
Amazon Prime Day, a new postponement is expected: will it be held in October?

It promises a new postponement for Amazon’s Prime Day 2020. According to reports from the Business Insider, who got his hands on some internal emails of the American giant, the party dedicated to the Prima program members in 2020 could even be held in October.

The reasons behind this new referral, which would have been communicated to third-party sellers through an email, would be to be found in the growing concerns about a second wave of Coronavirus in the United States and around the world, which could also affect Amazon factories.

The communication reads that “the exact dates of the Prime Day have not yet been chosen and announced“, but vendors are advised to prepare for schedule promotions in the week of October 5th. In another email, an Amazon representative told sellers that e-commerce has decided to move Prime Day “in the first half of October”.

Amazon, asked by the Business Insider, has not confirmed or denied the indiscretions, and in specifying that “we have not yet made any announcement regarding Prime Day”, he specified that “as we get closer to Prime Day we will announce all details officially “.

Some rumours that emerged previously reported that Prime Day 2020 could be held in September after the first postponement of a few months ago (remember that historically the event has always been held in July).

