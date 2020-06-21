Tech GiantsAmazonTech News
Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

By Brian Adam
Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July but which, at least judging by the rumours and the failure to announce by e-commerce, this year it will not be held in the summer due to Coronavirus. Based on the leaked rumours, the first hypotheses are beginning to be made on the web.

When will Prime Day 2020 take place?

Aisle drafts a few months ago had speculated on 1 July 3, 2020, as the date of Prime Day 2020, also based on the decisions of Amazon’s past years. The health emergency, however, has blocked everything and according to the Wall Street Journal, the American company plans to propose it in September.

Since Amazon is used to holding the event mid-month, the most suspected date seems to be that of 14 September 2020. Last year, Prime Day lasted 48 hours and started on Monday morning, ending on Tuesday evening. If the shop confirms the trend, the eligible dates are 7, 14, 21 or 28 September 2020.

The official announcement, judging from what is reported by AndroidCentral, could only arrive at the end of August. Therefore the hopes of being able to circle the date already in June, it will be necessary to wait for a little.

What offers will Amazon offer during Prime Day?

As always, Prime Day will allow users to enjoy many offers on different categories of products, including electronics, IT but also fashion and home accessories.

Discounts are also highly probable on Amazon devices such as Fire TV Stick, Echoes and surveillance cameras. There will also be video games and gaming accessories, of course.

