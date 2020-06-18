Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Amazon offers: 260 Euros discount on a Samsung 43 ” 4K TV

By Brian Adam
Amazon offers: 260 Euros discount on a Samsung 43 '' 4K TV

Amazon is still the protagonist of today’s offers. The Seattle giant, after the discounts on Echo devices, also offers a Samsung 43-inch TV at a reduced price, obviously Ultra HD 4K.

The model in question is theUE43RU7450UXZT and, as the name suggests, includes a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD panel. Amazon allows you to take it home at a price of 338.99 Euros, for a savings of 260.01 Euros compared to 599 Euros of the list price. By scrolling through Keepa data, we also discover that this is the lowest price ever reached on the online retailer by the same model.

The RU7450 series TV is available exclusively on Amazon and also includes Supreme UHD Dimming technology for image control, to which is added the support HDR10 + which guarantees a superior viewing experience thanks to the integrated system. In addition, there is also the Dynamic Crystal Color that gives vibrant colours and crystal clear images, to which is added the Real Game Enhancer to optimize the speed of action, the black levels, the contrast, the colour and the audio. In addition, it is a TV that is based on the Clean Cable approach that hides all cables in sight.

Amazon guarantees free delivery by June 23 if you order in 17 hours and 44 minutes.

