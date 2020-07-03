Amazon: more than 200 Euros discount on Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm

Another offer on Apple products proposed today by Amazon, after the discount on iPad Pro that we reported this morning. This time, however, it’s up to Apple Watch Series 4, on which Jeff Bezos’ shop offers a discount of over 200 Euros compared to the list price.

The smartwatch, in the variant with 40mm stainless steel case, white sport strap and GPS + Cellular support, can be purchased at 482.99 Euros, compared to 709 Euros in the price list, with fast delivery guaranteed by Tuesday 7 July 2020 if you order in the next 8 hours and 27 minutes.

The device represents the penultimate arrival of the line, and is available at an undoubtedly interesting price, even counting the Cellular support which for many could become a plus as it makes it 100% autonomous from the iPhone. There is also the electric and optical heart rate monitor and the Digital Crown with haptic feedback. Furthermore, although it was launched two years ago, it is on the list of Apple Watches that will be updated to watchOS 7 next autumn, when the Cupertino giant will launch the new version of its wearable operating system.

It is possible to add, as always, the AppleCare + for 2 years at the price of 99 Euros. Obviously all the rules on returns and returns apply.