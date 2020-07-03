Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsShopping Guide
Updated:

Amazon: more than 200 Euros discount on Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon: more than 200 Euros discount on Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm

Another offer on Apple products proposed today by Amazon, after the discount on iPad Pro that we reported this morning. This time, however, it’s up to Apple Watch Series 4, on which Jeff Bezos’ shop offers a discount of over 200 Euros compared to the list price.

The smartwatch, in the variant with 40mm stainless steel case, white sport strap and GPS + Cellular support, can be purchased at 482.99 Euros, compared to 709 Euros in the price list, with fast delivery guaranteed by Tuesday 7 July 2020 if you order in the next 8 hours and 27 minutes.

The device represents the penultimate arrival of the line, and is available at an undoubtedly interesting price, even counting the Cellular support which for many could become a plus as it makes it 100% autonomous from the iPhone. There is also the electric and optical heart rate monitor and the Digital Crown with haptic feedback. Furthermore, although it was launched two years ago, it is on the list of Apple Watches that will be updated to watchOS 7 next autumn, when the Cupertino giant will launch the new version of its wearable operating system.

It is possible to add, as always, the AppleCare + for 2 years at the price of 99 Euros. Obviously all the rules on returns and returns apply.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Edge already allows you to validate digitally signed documents: these are the steps you must follow to activate this option

Microsoft Brian Adam -
Little by little Edge continues to gain in functionality and the latest improvement that reaches the Microsoft browser can now be tested through the...
Read more

Three ancient Roman boats found on a site in Ostia have been rebuilt in 3D

Tech News Brian Adam -
In the 1950s, archaeologists found the remains of several wooden ships on a site in Ostia. The latter was a port city located at...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, are there also Pro and Lite models?

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
While waiting for Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, ever closer to the European launch, very interesting new information is popping up on the Chinese...
Read more

Your Apple Watch will have a function that you have been waiting for since 2015

Apple Brian Adam -
If there is a product that in its first generations had many problems, it is the Apple Watch. A smartwatch that came with the...
Read more

ASUS ROG Phone 3, here is the presentation date and a hands-on video

Android Brian Adam -
After the first signs of a few weeks ago, finally concrete official information about the presentation of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone....
Read more

123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Apps Brian Adam -
In Google Play there are free and other paid applications. The latter can be obtained totally free or at a greatly reduced price for...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY