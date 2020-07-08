Tech GiantsAmazonTech NewsAppsWindows
Amazon launches Prime Video app for Windows 10 in the Microsoft Store and begins enabling user profiles

By Brian Adam
Amazon continues to expand its streaming video platform, Prime Video. Accessible at no additional cost, as it is included in Amazon’s annual fee, its purchasing service, offers access to a fairly large catalog of television series, movies, documentaries… both for normal streaming and for rental or purchase.

Prime Video offers access to its platform on almost all unimaginable operating systems. It has an application for brand devices, obviously, the case of Fire tablets or the Fire TV range, but also with an app for iOS, Android, on TVs with Android TV and even for the PlayStation 4. If you were using a Windows PC 10, the bad news is that you were forced to access via the web, at least until now, because You can now download the Prime Video app from the Microsoft Store.

Prime Video

Amazon has launched the application to access Prime Video in the Microsoft Store. A free app, as in the rest of the platforms that you can download from this link and, incidentally, offers some improvements regarding the access that was carried out through the web.

And is that if you install the application from the Microsoft Store, you will have a very interesting possibility such as the option to download content to see when we do not have access to the network, very useful if we use a PC or a tablet and we are always on the move.

Along with this option, the Prime Video application also offers the possibility of access to the purchase or rental of content, Prime Video channels as well as integration into the IMDb platform, which surely is known to all lovers of cinema and television series.

The Prime Video app for Windows 10 You can download it from this link in the Microsoft Store.

Profiles in Prime Video

But the arrival of the application for Windows 10 is not the only novelty, and it is that Amazon has begun to deploy for everyone the possibility of user profiles. After testing started in March, has decided to implement the support to use user profiles. Can be created up to six profiles in the same account, a number in which the profiles for children are already included. The reproduction of up to three videos simultaneously or two streams at the same time of the same content.

Track | FlatPanels

