Amazon launches its new cheaper Full HD smart doorbell

Amazon It has a multitude of brands to its credit. Besides Echo speakers , the company has Ring’s cameras and smart doorbells, which allow us to control our home at all times. Today, they have announced a new doorbell with a security camera to be able to control who knocks on our door that works with a battery or cable depending on what we need.

This second generation of the Ring Video Doorbell introduces many improvements over the previous generation. The first model was launched six years ago, and since then the company has launched a multitude of models on the market that, at times, offered too high a price.

Full HD, night vision and mobile notifications

Thus, the new cheaper model has a multitude of functionalities that make you consider that you do not need to opt for a model of more than 200 euros. The video recording quality is Full HD 1080p with 155º of vision, and it offers bidirectional communication and motion detection to warn us if it detects something strange. This new model also offers night vision thanks to an improved image sensor.

When someone presses the smart doorbell button, we receive an instant notification on the mobile, as well as when the motion sensors are activated. In the case of living in an area with a lot of traffic, it is possible to set the function of nearby movement so that it only warns if someone is very close. In addition, at all times the video image that the camera is recording at that moment will be shown, being able to receive the image in mobile, tablet or PC through the Wifi.

To function we have two modes. We can connect it by cable to the current in the event that we have the installation done, or failing that we can use the built-in rechargeable battery and charge it when the battery is low. As soon as the percentage is low, we will be notified that you have little left to load it. With this, we can modernize our doorbell without having to spend too much money, and with the possibility of receiving all the information on our mobile to respond when the doorbell rings and not have to run as it happens with traditional doorbells.

The 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell will be on sale in June

The camera also allows you to exclude certain areas from the camera’s field of view when recording video in order to preserve privacy. It also has several preset modes: At Home, Away and Disabled, which can be adjusted depending on whether we want to use them with motion detection and that the images are recorded.

All standard features such as real-time notifications, live video, two-way communication, or motion detection are included free in the product. Ring Protect can also be hired to record videos and capture images, with a price of 3 euros per month per device or 10 euros for the whole house.

The price of this new doorbell is 99 euros, the same price as the previous model but in exchange for including functions of more expensive models, and it can be reserved from today. It will be on sale from June 3, and can be booked at the following link.