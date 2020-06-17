Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Amazon launches in Spain its Echo Auto to carry Alexa in the car

By Brian Adam
On paper we all carry a virtual assistant in the car to ask for what we need while we travel, since in our smartphones we have serial or Google, or Apple, so on paper we shouldn't need anything else. Now, there is a third alternative that is to resort to external devices that connect to our mobile and, if necessary, to our car, which expand those functions.

Echo Auto to travel safely.

And not so much because they can do more, but because are designed to work better in the environment of our vehicle connected through speakers, well with bluetooth, well with cable. This is the case of Amazon's Echo Auto, which finally arrives in Spain after a tour of the United States. where it went on sale a few months ago.

Connected to the car, through the mobile

First of all, it must be said that This Echo Auto does not install a kind of Car Play or Android Auto in our vehicle, but it connects to the smartphone and this, later, to the car. It is with this combination that the best results are achieved since this device receives the orders, executes them on the phone using its data rate and warns us through the vehicle's sound system.

Echo Auto from Amazon.

This Echo Auto is equipped with eight microphones that collect sound inside the car in such a way that is able to hear us despite the noise that occurs while driving. In addition, at the top it has two buttons that are very easy to access, so as not to be distracted while driving, which serve to silence listening when we want (everything will light up in red) and accept the options that it offers us when we are looking for something, or require of a specific data.

Control the Echo Auto from your mobile.

With this gadget in our car We can ask you to play music with the platform on which we have a subscription, to make a call, to start navigating to a destination that we point you to, or to tell us aloud the latest news or notes that we have pending on the agenda. As we say, nothing that our mobiles as such no longer do, only with the difference that this Echo Auto is exclusively intended for those tasks.

It is important to say that This Echo Auto is not compatible with all mobiles and cars on the market. If you want to see exactly what all those models are, you only have to visit the official page to consult it, as well as the grid support that it brings to place it in a preferred area of ​​the car and that it works without problems. You have it available to buy now at a price of 59.99 euros.

