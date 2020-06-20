Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Amazon: Kingston 960GB SSD on offer at the lowest price

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Echo Plus second generation in super discount on Amazon!

As part of the Amazon discounts on their devices, there is a very interesting offer on Amazon Echo Plus,...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon devices are back on offer: up to 35% discount on Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K

Offers are back on Amazon devices. The Seattle giant kicked off one series of discounts on products from the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon: Kingston 960GB SSD on offer at the lowest price

Returns on offer SSD on Amazon. Today the giant of Jeff Bezos offers a very interesting offer on a solid state disk branded Kingston, with 960GB of space, which can be taken home for less than 100 Euros.

It’s aboutSSD SA400S32 / 960G, which is available at 99.89 Euros, for a saving of 7 Euros compared to 106.89 Euros in the price list. Despite the certainly not exceptional price reduction, however, it is the lowest cost ever achieved by the same model on Amazon.

As we read in the technical specifications, it is able to achieve one read and write speeds of 500 and 450 Mb / s, 10 times higher than a traditional hard drive. It is also a drive capable of resisting shocks and vibrations, which allows it to offer reliability for both notebooks and stationary PCs. The discounted drive is 2.5 inches, but on Amazon you can also buy the M.2 format.

Amazon guarantees delivery at no additional cost tomorrow if you place your order in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The American company manages both sales and shipping, and also allows you to add additional flavor protection for two years at a price of 8.99 Euros.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

WhastApp: So you can turn off all notifications and no one see who is writing to you

How to? Brian Adam -
If you want to increase the privacy of your WhatsApp and that nobody watches your messages, you can easily configure your app. (Photo: Writing) During the...
Read more

LHC strikes again: created four top quarks simultaneously

Tech News Brian Adam -
The largest particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider, gave birth to four extremely heavy particles called top quarks. This discovery has long been predicted...
Read more

Dropbox arrives the safe, password manager and PC backup

Apps Brian Adam -
Every day we use them more and, sometimes, without realizing it because right now the cloud is part of any service you can imagine....
Read more

Vodafone Happy Friday: gifts and discounts on Friday 19 June 2020

Communication Brian Adam -
Like every Friday, he comes back Vodafone's Happy Friday, the weekly appointment of the red telephone operator that offers its users. The telco continues...
Read more

The OPPO A72 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
OPPO series A is the one that comprises mid-range models from the Chinese manufacturer, and in it, we can currently find terminals such as...
Read more

Netatmo Outdoor Camera Review: intelligent outdoor surveillance camera

Electronics Brian Adam -
Netatmo has recently renewed its Outdoor Camera with the addition of a siren, for a complete and feature-rich product. Until a few years ago, building...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY