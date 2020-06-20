Amazon: Kingston 960GB SSD on offer at the lowest price

Returns on offer SSD on Amazon. Today the giant of Jeff Bezos offers a very interesting offer on a solid state disk branded Kingston, with 960GB of space, which can be taken home for less than 100 Euros.

It’s aboutSSD SA400S32 / 960G, which is available at 99.89 Euros, for a saving of 7 Euros compared to 106.89 Euros in the price list. Despite the certainly not exceptional price reduction, however, it is the lowest cost ever achieved by the same model on Amazon.

As we read in the technical specifications, it is able to achieve one read and write speeds of 500 and 450 Mb / s, 10 times higher than a traditional hard drive. It is also a drive capable of resisting shocks and vibrations, which allows it to offer reliability for both notebooks and stationary PCs. The discounted drive is 2.5 inches, but on Amazon you can also buy the M.2 format.

Amazon guarantees delivery at no additional cost tomorrow if you place your order in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The American company manages both sales and shipping, and also allows you to add additional flavor protection for two years at a price of 8.99 Euros.