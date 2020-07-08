Amazon kicks off Hisense Days: 32 to 75 inch TV offer

There Amazon week opens with Hisense Days, which bring a series of promotions on TV and large appliances of the popular Chinese brand. The offers will be active until next July 5th on the Seattle company website, to which is also added offers of the day.

Offers on TV Hisense Days Amazon

Hisense H32BE5000 LED TV HD 32 “, USB Media Player, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Amazon Exclusive – 2019] [Energy efficiency class A]: 139 Euro

Hisense H32AE5720 TV Smart TV LED HD 1366 x 768 pixels, 32 “, Single Stand, USB Media Player, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Amazon Exclusive – 2019] [Energy efficiency class A]: 189 Euro

Hisense H43BE7000 Smart TV LED Ultra HD 4K 43 “, HDR, Dolby DTS, Slim Design, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Exclusive Amazon – 2019] [Energy efficiency class A +]: 289 Euro

Hisense H43BE7200 Smart TV LED Ultra HD 4K 43 “, HDR10, Dolby DTS, Single Stand Slim Design, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Amazon Exclusive – 2019] [Energy efficiency class A]: 299 Euro

Hisense H43BE7400 Smart TV LED Ultra HD 4K 43 “/ 110 cm, Dolby Vision HDR, Wide Color Gamut, Unibody Design, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Amazon Exclusive – 2019] [Energy efficiency class A]: 299 Euro

Hisense H50BE7200 Smart TV LED Ultra HD 4K 50 “, HDR10, Dolby DTS, Single Stand Slim Design, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Exclusive Amazon – 2019] [Energy efficiency class A +]: 329 Euro

Hisense H55BE7200 Smart TV LED Ultra HD 4K 55 “, HDR10, Dolby DTS, Single Stand Slim Design, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Amazon Exclusive – 2019] [Energy efficiency class A]: 349 Euro

HISENSE H75BE7410 Smart TV LED Ultra HD 4K 75 “, Dolby Vision HDR, Wide Color Gamut, Unibody Design, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Exclusive Amazon – 2019] [Energy efficiency class A]: 749 Euro

HISENSE H65U7BE ULED Ultra HD 4K 65 “Smart TV, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Unibody Design, Ultra Dimming, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10 [Amazon Exclusive – 2019] [Energy Efficiency Class A +]: 699 Euro

To these are added also the discounts of the day, which will be valid until 23:59 today. Amazon offers the 50-inch H50BE7000 at 299 Euros, 9% less than the 329 Euros in the price list, while the 65-inch h65BE7200 passes to 499 Euros, from the previous 599 Euros.