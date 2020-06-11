Tech GiantsAmazonTech News
Amazon in the crosshairs of the European Antitrust: investigation for the treatment of third-party sellers?

By Brian Adam
According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the European Union would be ready to make formal allegations against Amazon for using third party vendor data who rely on the platform to market their products. The charges are expected to be formally presented next week.

Apparently the commissioners of the Old Continent will focus on the data processing of the sellers, who Amazon would also exploit as a competitor, thus assuming the dual role of platform manager and seller. Indeed, the EU claims that Jeff Bezos’ company would collect this information and then use it to compete against them.

The, however, the procedure is destined to go for long, and The Wall Street Journal reports that after the formal presentation of the allegations, another year will likely pass before the Commission decides on the possible violation of the law. They’re fine, however, could be high and equal to 10% of annual revenue, which are already important. In the event of a penalty, however, Amazon would have the right to appeal it and to appeal, which should make the process even longer.

At the moment no comments have been received from Amazon, and it will probably be necessary to wait a few days before the ritual confirmations.

