Amazon gives a 5 Euro voucher until August 18, 2020: here’s how to get it

The newpromotion launched by Amazon, that until 18 August 2020 will allow you to receive a 5 Euro voucher for the first order collected at an Amazon Hub point (Amazon Locker or Amazon Counter). The coupon will be received by September 18, 2020.

Below i terms and conditions:

The Offer is valid from 00.01 CET on 21 July 2020 to 23.59 CET on 18 August 2020.

This Offer is applicable to Amazon customers who received the Offer by email or push notification from Amazon, or who viewed marketing communications on the Amazon.it website or the Amazon app relating to the Offer while making the Offer. access to their Amazon customer account from 00.01 CET on 21 July 2020 to 23.59 CET on 18 August 2020 and who have visited the dedicated page. If you have previously placed an order with collection from an Amazon Hub, you cannot participate in the Offer.

The Offer is subject to availability and is valid for the first 6,000 eligible customers who request it

This Offer cannot be transferred to another account.

Each eligible Amazon customer can access the Offer only once.

The Offer cannot be combined with other promotions.

The promotional code can be used for the purchase of products sold and shipped by Amazon via the Amazon.it website, but cannot be used for the purchase of digital content, books, Gift Certificates or products from third parties on the Marketplace Amazon.it, Warehouse Deals Amazon or products and services sold on sites other than Amazon.it. In addition, the promotional code cannot be used to cover shipping and ancillary costs, including for example those for gift wrapping.

The promotional code of € 5 will be sent by e-mail within two weeks from the first order with Amazon HUB to eligible Amazon customers, and will be used immediately for an eligible order of a value equal to or greater than € 20 (“Minimum Purchase Threshold “). The promotional code must be entered manually when summarizing the appropriate order in the “add a gift voucher or promotional code” field.

The promotional code is valid until 11.59 PM CET on September 18, 2020.

The Offer is subject to availability, the number of promotional codes available is limited.

The Offer is subject to a Minimum Purchase Threshold of € 20:

If you remove an eligible product from your Cart so that the combined value of the remaining eligible products in the Cart is less than the Minimum Purchase Threshold, the Offer cannot be applied;

if you cancel your order in relation to a suitable product so that the combined value of the remaining suitable products in the Cart is lower than the Minimum Purchase Threshold, the Offer cannot be applied;

If you return an eligible product, so that the combined value of the remaining eligible products in the Cart is less than the Minimum Purchase Threshold, Amazon reserves the right to charge you without notice, on the payment method you used for your original order, the amount corresponding to the discount received with the Offer.

The Offer is not valid in relation to orders placed using the 1-Click purchase method.

Promotional codes are not redeemable for cash and cannot be sold or transferred to third parties.

If you place an order using a promotional code and this order is subsequently cancelled or returned, the promotional code cannot be refunded or reused.

Unless otherwise specified on the Amazon page dedicated to the Offer, the promotional code can be used in relation to a single order and cannot be used in relation to an order already placed.

The General Conditions of Use and those relating to Amazon.it Discount Coupons apply to the Offer.

By visiting the promotion page on Amazon, it will be possible to understand if you are eligible to access the offer or not. If not, the error “sorry, you are not eligible for this promotion“.