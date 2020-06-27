Amazon gives a 5 Euro voucher for those who try Audible for free until July 31st

New offer launched by Amazon. The Colossus of Jeff Bezos allows you to get a 5 Euro discount voucher for those who decide to try the Audible platform, until July 31st. But that’s not all, because Prime users will also be given the opportunity to subscribe to the service for 7.99 Euros per month instead of 9.99 Euros.

The discount is therefore equal to 30%, as we read on the official Audible page.

The promotional offer is subject to the terms and conditions:

The promotion is valid from 00:00 on 22 June until 23:59 on 31 July 2020.

The promotion is valid for customers who sign up for Audible during the promotional period and who have not already benefited from the 30 days free use period.

To take advantage of the promotion and receive a discount voucher worth € 5, you must register for Audible and continue with the subscription after the first 30 days of free use.

The promotion is applicable to Amazon customers who have been invited by email from Amazon or who have viewed marketing communications relating to the promotion on Amazon.it. In order to participate in the promotion, Amazon customers must register for Audible and continue with the subscription after the first 30 days of free use, using the same account. If you have already signed up for Audible you cannot participate in the promotion.

To access the promotion, registration for Audible must be made through the Amazon.it website by accessing the following link.

Each eligible Amazon customer can access the promotion only once.

The promotion cannot be combined with other offers.

The promotional code can be used for the purchase of products sold and shipped by Amazon via the Amazon.its website, but cannot be used for the purchase of digital content, books, Gift Certificates or products sold by third parties on the Marketplace Amazon.it, Warehouse Deals Amazon or products and services sold on sites other than Amazon.it.

The € 5 promotional code will be emailed to eligible Amazon customers by September 5 and will be used immediately for the next eligible order with a value of € 20 or more. Shipping costs and ancillary costs, including for example those for gift wrapping, do not contribute to reaching the minimum purchase threshold.

The discount coupon is valid until 11.59 pm on 30 September 2020.

The promotion is neither transferable nor convertible into cash.

The 5 € discount voucher can be used on eligible orders of a value equal to or greater than 20 €: (i) if you remove a suitable product from your Cart so that the combined value of the remaining eligible products in the Cart is less than the minimum threshold of purchase, the discount voucher cannot be applied; (ii) if you cancel your order in relation to a suitable product so that the combined value of the remaining suitable products in the Cart is less than the minimum purchase threshold, the discount voucher cannot be applied; and (iii) if you return an eligible product so that the combined value of the remaining eligible products in the Cart is less than the minimum purchase threshold, Amazon reserves the right to charge you without notice, on the payment method you used for your order the original amount corresponding to the discount received with the promotion.

The promotion is not valid in relation to orders placed using the 1-Click purchase method and via voice with Alexa.

If you place an order using a promotional code and this order is subsequently cancelled or returned, the promotional code cannot be refunded or reused.

Unless otherwise specified on the Amazon promotion page, the promotional code can be used in connection with only one order and cannot be used in connection with an order already placed.

Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel this promotion at any time without notice.

Customers who meet each of the eligibility requirements indicated above will receive a promotional code of € 5 in accordance with the terms and conditions present, subject to availability of available codes.

Audible, for those unfamiliar with it, is the service of Amazon that allows you to listen to audiobooks on the move and on your PC, and also allows you to download them for offline use.

Obviously, at the end of the promotional period, the subscription will automatically renew, but you can disable it at any time from your personal profile.

To get the coupon, just click on the “Register for free 30 days then 12 months -20%” button on the Amazon website.