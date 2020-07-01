Amazon gives a 10 Euro discount voucher to new Prime Student members

The month of July opens immediately with an interesting promotion for new students of Prime Student, the Prime subscription designed for university students. Seattle society indeed gives a 10 Euro voucher to be used on all purchases on Amazon Italy.

As we read in the terms and conditions of the offer, just register with Prime Studio through the dedicated button, ed uses the code STUDENT10 when paying on purchases made on Amazon. The discount will be applied to the order automatically.

The promotion will be active until 23:59 on 31 July 2020, unless early exhaustion of available products. The code can be used for the purchase on Amazon Italy of any product sold or shipped by Amazon with the exception of books, digital products (such as ebooks and MP3s), baby food, gift vouchers, Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. Clearly, to use it, it is necessary to disable the 1-Click purchase method, as it leads to the direct fulfilment of the order and does not give the possibility to enter the code.

Amazon Prime Student includes all the classic benefits of Prime, including unlimited fast deliveries, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, Twitch Prime and a host of exclusive offers. Amazon also allows you to try it 90 days for free, after which it renews at 18 Euros per year (instead of the full price of 36 Euros) until graduation for a maximum of four ars.