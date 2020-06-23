Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is back on Amazon

By Brian Adam
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is back on Amazon Italy

Back on Amazon Italy discount Fire TV Stick 4K, the dongle for viewing content on traditional TVs that hooks up to the HDMI port. As part of the promotions proposed on Amazon devices, the giant of Jeff Bezos allows you to save an important sum of money on one of the flagship devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4Kin fact, it can be purchased for 44.99 euros, for a saving of 15 euros (equal to 25%) compared to the list price of 59.99 euros.

On a technical level, we are faced with a dongle that must be hooked to the HDMI input and that transforms a traditional TV into a smart TV on which to install all the applications of the Google ecosystem. This version also features a push-button remote control for voice control through Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, and supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 + images, to which is added the Dolby Atmos which makes the sound rendering even more enveloping. It is also possible to install applications such as Netflix, YouTube, DAZN, Infinity, RaiPlay, Disney + and Apple TV and many other services present in the internal storage.

Amazon guarantees the availability only from 7 July, probably due to the high demand registered. Shipping and sales are managed directly by the American giant.

