Amazon expands deliveries via robots to other countries

By Brian Adam
Amazon expands deliveries via robots to other countries

The most attentive of you will surely remember Scout, the Amazon robot announced in January 2019 able to deliver independently. So far the six-wheeled robot had only been tested in a few areas, but now Jeff Bezos’ company is expanding the service.

In fact, according to what reported by The Verge and Engadget, in addition to the initial test area, which is located in Snohomish County (Washington) and that introduced a few months after the announcement, located in Irvine (California), Amazon is now bringing the Scout robots also in Atlanta (Georgia) and Franklin (Tennessee). In short, the e-commerce giant is expanding the test areas for this type of delivery more and more.

Among other things, as announced by Amazon itself on its official blog, this choice to bring Scouts to other cities is also partly due to the role that the robot is playing in the context of issues related to COVID-19. In fact, this type of delivery allowed Jeff Bezos’ company to do everything by respecting the rules in the aforementioned initial areas, namely those of Snohomish and Irvine. In addition, children from the area were also able to leave thank you drawings.

For the moment, in this test phase, there are people, called Amazon Scout Ambassadors, who follow the robots to see if everything is done correctly. As for Scout’s “working hours”, deliveries currently take place from Monday to Friday, only during the day. The speed at which these robots move is comparable to that of a human walk.

Small curiosity: a few months ago Amazon Scout appeared during an episode of “The Ellen Show”, well-known American television talk-show. You can watch the reply via the official YouTube channel of the broadcast.

