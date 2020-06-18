Tech GiantsAmazonTech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Amazon Echo Plus second generation in super discount on Amazon!

By Brian Adam
As part of the Amazon discounts on their devices, there is a very interesting offer on Amazon Echo Plus, the Alexa-based smart speaker that suffers a 43% discount from the list price.

The speaker, which also acts as a hub for the smart home, is, in fact, available at 84.99 Euros, for one saving of 65 Euros from the 149.99 Euros in the price list. This is a very interesting offer, which will be available for a limited time and which we recommend taking advantage of in case of interest.

Amazon also guarantees the free delivery by tomorrow at no extra cost for orders sent in one hour and thirty minutes from the moment we are writing, with the possibility to also register the smart speaker to your Amazon account to simplify the configuration process.

Echo Plus includes speakers with Dolby processors able to ensure clear and omnidirectional 360 ° sound, with clear voices and dynamic bass response. It is also equipped with the integrated Zigbee hub, which means that on the purchase of smart bulbs it will not even be necessary to buy it separately as it is integrated inside. Clearly, at the software level, it is based on Alexa and supports song playback from the mainstreaming services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and TuneIn.

