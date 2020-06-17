Amazon Echo Auto arrives in Spain: Alexa in your car

Amazon’s Echo devices have conquered our home. Not satisfied with it, now they want to expand to other places to take the Alexa ecosystem as far as possible. One of those places where some spend a lot of time every day is the car. In addition, it is an ideal place for voice control, since a minimum distraction from the road to look at a screen can result in an accident. Now, the Amazon Echo Auto arrives in Spain to put Alexa in your car and control everything with your voice.

The Echo family of devices today has a new member in Spain. Until now, it was made up of the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, Echo Studio, Echo Flex, Echo Spot and Echo Plus. Now, we have a new incorporation that has been available for a while in other countries and that, from today June 17, 2020It can be purchased officially in Spain for a price of 59.99 euros.

Technical characteristics

In this case we are talking about Echo Auto, a device to “put” Alexa in our car. Echo Auto is now available at Amazon.es and in MediaMarkt for only 59.99 euros. According to Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices EU, “Users will be able to enjoy the features of Alexa while traveling, such as playing music, making calls, participating in games compatible with driving, managing their alarms and reminders and much more, all simply by voice.”

In total, Echo Auto has eight microphones specially designed to respond to the demanding acoustic conditions of the car. Connects via the car’s 12V power socket or the built-in USB port and connects to the sound system via an audio jack on the 3.5mm or Bluetooth. As usual, it is linked using the Alexa mobile application, either iOS or Android.

Its compact design allows it to be placed on the dashboard of the car discreetly, a perfect location for you to hear our voice. Its dimensions are 85 mm x 47 mm x 13.28 millimeters and the weight of 45 grams.

Everything that Amazon Echo Auto can do

This is what allows us do:

Echo Auto voice control through the Alexa application to play Audible audiobooks, listen to podcasts, or play online Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify …

Use your voice to play music, check the news, find the nearest gas station and more.

Make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping and to-do lists, or manage your calendar.

Ask for directions and Alexa will connect to compatible applications such as Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze on your phone.

In addition, we have access to thousands of Alexa skills to do many other things. In this case, the operation is the same as that of other devices in the Echo family. For example, we can play as a family with Akinator or Asked, practice English with English with Oxford or listen to a podcast with Cadena Ser.