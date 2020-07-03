Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon’s promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a 32-inch diagonal, on which it is possible to save 8% compared to the list price.

ASUS ROG STRIX XG32VQ it is, in fact, available at 499 Euros, 45.98 Euros less than the 544.98 Euros listed, for a net saving of 8%.

The monitor has a diagonal of 32 inches with a resolution of 2560×1440 WQHD pixels, to which is added a dynamic contrast ratio of 3000: 1, a response time of 4ms and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display also includes the Light Signature function which allows you to customize the lighting effects in order to obtain and create your own light projections. Adaptive-Sync is also present, which makes gaming sessions fluid, while Aura Sync lighting technology is able to provide ambient lighting synchronized with other Aura components and peripherals. The 1800R curvature makes gaming sessions more immersive and guarantees greater viewing comfort, in the face of wide viewing angles with a low level of distortion.

Amazon guarantees home delivery between 10 and 13 July for Prime customers. At the time of writing, only five units are available.