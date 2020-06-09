MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Updated:

Amazon Discounts: offer on the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 internal SSD

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon Discounts: offer on the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 internal SSD

It is very interesting the promotion proposed today by Amazon on an internal SSD branded Crucial. The giant by Jeff Bezos allows you to save 22% compared to the list price, with superfast delivery and Prime if you order within a few hours.

But let’s go in order. The SSD in question is the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 CT1000BX500SSD1, and is available at 102.89 Euros, 22% less than the list price of 131.99 Euros, for a saving of 29.10 Euros.

L’2.5-inch SSD is easy to install and guarantees a speed up to 300% higher than that of a traditional hard disk, but it also has important implications on the life of the battery, which thanks to an energy efficiency 45 times higher than a traditional disk also guarantees a energy saving.

The Crucial BX500 arrives in a package that reveals the content, which means that if it is a gift it is recommended to choose a collection point or set the shipment in packaging at the time of purchase. Delivery without additional costs is guaranteed by tomorrow if you order within 4 hours and 47 minutes, and availability is immediate. Amazon manages the sale and shipping.