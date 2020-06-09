Amazon Discounts: offer on the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 internal SSD

It is very interesting the promotion proposed today by Amazon on an internal SSD branded Crucial. The giant by Jeff Bezos allows you to save 22% compared to the list price, with superfast delivery and Prime if you order within a few hours.
But let’s go in order. The SSD in question is the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 CT1000BX500SSD1, and is available at 102.89 Euros, 22% less than the list price of 131.99 Euros, for a saving of 29.10 Euros.
L’2.5-inch SSD is easy to install and guarantees a speed up to 300% higher than that of a traditional hard disk, but it also has important implications on the life of the battery, which thanks to an energy efficiency 45 times higher than a traditional disk also guarantees a energy saving.
The Crucial BX500 arrives in a package that reveals the content, which means that if it is a gift it is recommended to choose a collection point or set the shipment in packaging at the time of purchase. Delivery without additional costs is guaranteed by tomorrow if you order within 4 hours and 47 minutes, and availability is immediate. Amazon manages the sale and shipping.