Amazon Discounts: offer on the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 internal SSD

It is very interesting the promotion proposed today by Amazon on an internal SSD branded Crucial. The giant by Jeff Bezos allows you to save 22% compared to the list price, with superfast delivery and Prime if you order within a few hours.

But let’s go in order. The SSD in question is the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 CT1000BX500SSD1, and is available at 102.89 Euros, 22% less than the list price of 131.99 Euros, for a saving of 29.10 Euros.

L’2.5-inch SSD is easy to install and guarantees a speed up to 300% higher than that of a traditional hard disk, but it also has important implications on the life of the battery, which thanks to an energy efficiency 45 times higher than a traditional disk also guarantees a energy saving.

The Crucial BX500 arrives in a package that reveals the content, which means that if it is a gift it is recommended to choose a collection point or set the shipment in packaging at the time of purchase. Delivery without additional costs is guaranteed by tomorrow if you order within 4 hours and 47 minutes, and availability is immediate. Amazon manages the sale and shipping.

Apple Watch Series 3 on offer for less than 200 Euros on Amazon!
Lenovo Ideapad notebook with 512GB SSD and Intel Core i5 on offer on Amazon block_tdi_78_d3c.header_color = ""; block_tdi_78_d3c.ajax_pagination_infinite_stop = ""; block_tdi_78_d3c.max_num_pages = "367"; tdBlocksArray.push(block_tdi_78_d3c);</script><div id=tdi_78_d3c class="td_block_inner tdb-block-inner td-fix-index"><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-"><div class="td-image-container"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/whatsapp-again-filters-phone-numbers-in-google-is-yours-among-them/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them?" ><span class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css" data-type="css_image" data-img-url="https://i1.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/WhatsApp-again-filters-phone-numbers-in-Google-is-yours-among-1.jpg?resize=324%2C400&ssl=1" data-img-retina-url="https://i1.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/WhatsApp-again-filters-phone-numbers-in-Google-is-yours-among-1.jpg?resize=648%2C565&ssl=1" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/whatsapp-again-filters-phone-numbers-in-google-is-yours-among-them/" rel="bookmark" title="WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them?">WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them?</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/techology-news/tech-giants-news/google-news/" class="td-post-category">Google</a> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/author/brian/">Brian Adam</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-09T13:20:03+00:00" ></time></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> The news around WhatsApp usually moves between those that add new functions (dark mode, WHO chat, etc.) and those that talk about security problems....</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/whatsapp-again-filters-phone-numbers-in-google-is-yours-among-them/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-"><div class="td-image-container"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/apple-to-announce-goodbye-to-intel-processors-to-integrate-its-own-chips-at-wwdc-2020-according-to-bloomberg/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg" ><span class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css" data-type="css_image" data-img-url="https://i0.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Apple-to-announce-goodbye-to-Intel-processors-to-integrate-its-1.jpg?resize=324%2C400&ssl=1" data-img-retina-url="https://i0.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Apple-to-announce-goodbye-to-Intel-processors-to-integrate-its-1.jpg?resize=648%2C708&ssl=1" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/apple-to-announce-goodbye-to-intel-processors-to-integrate-its-own-chips-at-wwdc-2020-according-to-bloomberg/" rel="bookmark" title="Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg">Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/techology-news/tech-giants-news/apple-news/" class="td-post-category">Apple</a> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/author/brian/">Brian Adam</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-09T13:10:08+00:00" ></time></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> He said it already in 2018 and there are more and more clues that the well-known filter Mark Gurman hit the spot on Apple's...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/apple-to-announce-goodbye-to-intel-processors-to-integrate-its-own-chips-at-wwdc-2020-according-to-bloomberg/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-"><div class="td-image-container"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/xiaomi-redmi-ax5-the-cheapest-new-wifi-6-router-in-the-world/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world" ><span class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css" data-type="css_image" data-img-url="https://i2.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Xiaomi-Redmi-AX5.jpg?resize=324%2C400&ssl=1" data-img-retina-url="https://i2.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Xiaomi-Redmi-AX5.jpg?resize=648%2C660&ssl=1" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/xiaomi-redmi-ax5-the-cheapest-new-wifi-6-router-in-the-world/" rel="bookmark" title="Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world">Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/techology-news/communication-news/" class="td-post-category">Communication</a> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/author/brian/">Brian Adam</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-09T12:59:09+00:00" ></time></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> Xiaomi It continues to surprise with the price of its routers. Until now the company had two models for sale, and each one has...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/xiaomi-redmi-ax5-the-cheapest-new-wifi-6-router-in-the-world/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-"><div class="td-image-container"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/rakuten-tv-the-starzplay-subscription-service-arrives-with-many-tv-series-and-films/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films" ><span class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css" data-type="css_image" data-img-url="https://i2.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Rakuten-TV-the-STARZPLAY-subscription-service-arrives-with-many-TV-1.jpg?resize=324%2C400&ssl=1" data-img-retina-url="https://i2.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Rakuten-TV-the-STARZPLAY-subscription-service-arrives-with-many-TV-1.jpg?resize=648%2C709&ssl=1" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/rakuten-tv-the-starzplay-subscription-service-arrives-with-many-tv-series-and-films/" rel="bookmark" title="Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films">Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/entertainment/" class="td-post-category">Entertainment</a> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/author/brian/">Brian Adam</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-09T12:20:06+00:00" ></time></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY....</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/rakuten-tv-the-starzplay-subscription-service-arrives-with-many-tv-series-and-films/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-"><div class="td-image-container"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/google-says-goodbye-to-chromecast-and-welcomes-sabrina-with-android-tv/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV" ><span class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css" data-type="css_image" data-img-url="https://i0.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Google-says-goodbye-to-Chromecast-and-welcomes-quotSabrinaquot-with-Android-1.jpg?resize=324%2C400&ssl=1" data-img-retina-url="https://i0.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Google-says-goodbye-to-Chromecast-and-welcomes-quotSabrinaquot-with-Android-1.jpg?resize=648%2C565&ssl=1" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/google-says-goodbye-to-chromecast-and-welcomes-sabrina-with-android-tv/" rel="bookmark" title="Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV">Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/editors-pick-news/" class="td-post-category">Editor's Pick</a> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/author/brian/">Brian Adam</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-09T11:59:37+00:00" ></time></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/google-says-goodbye-to-chromecast-and-welcomes-sabrina-with-android-tv/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-"><div class="td-image-container"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/google-meet-already-has-ai-noise-cancellation-in-the-cloud-this-is-how-this-curious-function-works/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works" ><span class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css" data-type="css_image" data-img-url="https://i0.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Google-Meet-already-has-AI-noise-cancellation-in-the-cloud-1.jpg?resize=324%2C400&ssl=1" data-img-retina-url="https://i0.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Google-Meet-already-has-AI-noise-cancellation-in-the-cloud-1.jpg?resize=648%2C750&ssl=1" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/google-meet-already-has-ai-noise-cancellation-in-the-cloud-this-is-how-this-curious-function-works/" rel="bookmark" title="Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works">Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <a href="https://intallaght.ie/techology-news/ai-news-articles/" class="td-post-category">Ai News</a> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://intallaght.ie/author/brian/">Brian Adam</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-09T11:40:35+00:00" ></time></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> Google Meet is starting to implement noise cancellation by cloud-based artificial intelligence. Amazon Discounts: offer on the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 internal SSD
Brian Adam
It is very interesting the promotion proposed today by Amazon on an internal SSD branded Crucial. Amazon Discounts: offer on the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 internal SSD
Brian Adam It is very interesting the promotion proposed today by Amazon on an internal SSD branded Crucial. WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them?
Brian Adam
The news around WhatsApp usually moves between those that add new functions (dark mode, WHO chat, etc.) and those that talk about security problems.... WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them?
Brian Adam
The news around WhatsApp usually moves between those that add new functions (dark mode, WHO chat, etc.) and those that talk about security problems.... Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg
Brian Adam
He said it already in 2018 and there are more and more clues that the well-known filter Mark Gurman hit the spot on Apple's... Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg
Brian Adam
He said it already in 2018 and there are more and more clues that the well-known filter Mark Gurman hit the spot on Apple's... Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world
Brian Adam
Xiaomi It continues to surprise with the price of its routers. Until now the company had two models for sale, and each one has... Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world
Brian Adam
Xiaomi It continues to surprise with the price of its routers. Until now the company had two models for sale, and each one has... Guidelines issued on opening of restaurants and hotels
Brian Adam
Fáilte Ireland has issued guidelines for hotels and restaurants on how they can reopen on the 29th of this month. For example, it is... Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films
Brian Adam
A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY.... Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films
Brian Adam
A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY.... Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV
Brian Adam
Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when... Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV
Brian Adam
Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when... EDITOR PICKS
Amazon Discounts: offer on the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 internal SSD Amazon Discounts: offer on the 1 terabyte Crucial BX500 internal SSD WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them? Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg POPULAR POSTS categories","f_ajax_font_settings":"","f_ajax_font_family":"","f_ajax_font_size":"","f_ajax_font_line_height":"","f_ajax_font_style":"","f_ajax_font_weight":"","f_ajax_font_transform":"","f_ajax_font_spacing":"","f_ajax_":"","f_more_font_title":"Load more button","f_more_font_settings":"","f_more_font_family":"","f_more_font_size":"","f_more_font_line_height":"","f_more_font_style":"","f_more_font_weight":"","f_more_font_transform":"","f_more_font_spacing":"","f_more_":"","m6f_title_font_header":"","m6f_title_font_title":"Article title","m6f_title_font_settings":"","m6f_title_font_family":"","m6f_title_font_size":"","m6f_title_font_line_height":"","m6f_title_font_style":"","m6f_title_font_weight":"","m6f_title_font_transform":"","m6f_title_font_spacing":"","m6f_title_":"","m6f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","m6f_cat_font_settings":"","m6f_cat_font_family":"","m6f_cat_font_size":"","m6f_cat_font_line_height":"","m6f_cat_font_style":"","m6f_cat_font_weight":"","m6f_cat_font_transform":"","m6f_cat_font_spacing":"","m6f_cat_":"","m6f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","m6f_meta_font_settings":"","m6f_meta_font_family":"","m6f_meta_font_size":"","m6f_meta_font_line_height":"","m6f_meta_font_style":"","m6f_meta_font_weight":"","m6f_meta_font_transform":"","m6f_meta_font_spacing":"","m6f_meta_":"","ajax_pagination":"","ajax_pagination_infinite_stop":"","css":"","tdc_css":"","td_column_number":1,"header_color":"","color_preset":"","border_top":"","class":"tdi_102_a2f","tdc_css_class":"tdi_102_a2f","tdc_css_class_style":"tdi_102_a2f_rand_style"}'; block_tdi_102_a2f.td_column_number = "1"; block_tdi_102_a2f.block_type = "td_block_7"; block_tdi_102_a2f.post_count = "3"; block_tdi_102_a2f.found_posts = "6339"; block_tdi_102_a2f.header_color = ""; block_tdi_102_a2f.ajax_pagination_infinite_stop POPULAR POSTS
Best Pay As You Go Phone Network Best Pay As You Go Phone Network DuckDuckGo starts sharing online tracking data with other companies Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook POPULAR CATEGORY
Latest news - 2681
Tech News - 2202
Sports - 984
Smart Gadgets - 743
Corona Virus - 578
Entertainment - 566
Top Stories - 463
Reviews - 381
Apps - 363 ABOUT US
Euro X live is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry. 