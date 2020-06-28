Amazon Discounts: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4 RAM on offer

A few months after the last promotion, they return to offer Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM memories. To offer the discount is Amazon, which allows you to save 9% compared to the list price, with the possibility of receiving the package at home for free.

As we said in the title and just above, these are high-performance desktop memories Corsair Vengeance LPX, which can be purchased for € 77.20, € 7.69 less than the list price € 84.89.

On a technical level I am two 8 gigabyte modules each, 3200 MHz DDR4, optimized and tested to be compatible with Intel X99 platforms and the 100 and 200 series chipsets, with which they are able to offer high frequencies, greater bandwidth and lower consumption than the competition. In purely aesthetic terms, the memories are designed to offer easy installation in a few steps even in tight spaces, and also support XMP 2.0 profiles for better overclocking.

Amazon guarantees delivery at no additional cost tomorrow for those who order within 3 hours and 5 minutes. The sale and shipment is managed directly by the Seattle giant, which allows you to save an additional 1.10 Euros if you choose free shipping with arrival at home between 2 and 6 July.