Tech NewsComputingShopping Guide
Updated:

Amazon Discounts: a 1 terabyte Samsung external SSD is on offer

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon Discounts: a 1 terabyte Samsung external SSD is on offer

They are still the SSDs are the protagonists of Amazon discounts. After the offer on the 960GB Kingston SSD that we talked about yesterday, today we are always going back to Jeff Bezos’ company catalog for another solid state drive on offer.

It is about Samsung T7 Touch 1 terabyte, which can be purchased for 223.36 Euros, for a saving of 13% equal to 33.73 Euros compared to the 257.09 Euros in the price list.

We are facing a completely different SSD than the one we had to talk about yesterday. First of all, it is a portable external drive, which is based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface for connection to computers. On a technical level it is capable of guarantee a transfer speed up to 1050 Mb / s, which means it is up to 9.5 times faster than an external hard drive. In addition, the frame also makes it durable and protects it from falls from heights of up to 2 meters. Security is guaranteed by integrated fingerprint reader, to which is also added an optional password protection system based on the 256-bit AES hardware encryption system.

Amazon guarantees delivery by tomorrow thanks to all the benefits provided by Prime.

Buy Now:
Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD – 1 TB – USB 3.2 Gen.2 External SSD Metallic Silver (MU-PC1T0S/WW)

More Articles Like This

Euronics Summer Black Friday: the best discounts on smartphones

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
We continue to talk about Euronics Summer Black Friday. Today we dive into the smartphone category, which sees the presence of many models of...
Read more

Amazon’s Climate Pledge is growing: Verizon, Infosys and Reckit Benckiser are also members

Amazon Brian Adam -
Jeff Bezos, with a post published on his official Instagram account, has announced that Verizon, Infosys and Reckitt Benckiser have signed up to Amazon's...
Read more

Unieuro: 300 Euro discount on a 65-inch Philips OLED TV

Electronics Brian Adam -
New promotion for Unieuro. The distribution chain offers today a very interesting discount on one Philips 65-inch smart TV, equipped with 4K Ultra HD...
Read more

100% real no fake: with this platform you can have video calls with your favorite celebrity

Apps Brian Adam -
Cameo is the platform to have video calls with celebrities whose funds are raised for foundations that support those affected by the pandemic. Since we...
Read more

Razer: Thx Spatial Audio app for Windows 10 available

Apps Brian Adam -
Razer today announces the launch of the Razer Thx Spatial Audio for Windows 10, which brings 7.1 surround sound with adjustable virtual speakers on...
Read more

Xiaomi brings the new Redmi 9: it starts from 149.90 Euro

Android Brian Adam -
Xiaomi today announces the availability in Italy of the Redmi 9, the entry-level smartphone announced a few days ago in Spain and which is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY