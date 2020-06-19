Amazon Discounts: a 1 terabyte Samsung external SSD is on offer

They are still the SSDs are the protagonists of Amazon discounts. After the offer on the 960GB Kingston SSD that we talked about yesterday, today we are always going back to Jeff Bezos’ company catalog for another solid state drive on offer.

It is about Samsung T7 Touch 1 terabyte, which can be purchased for 223.36 Euros, for a saving of 13% equal to 33.73 Euros compared to the 257.09 Euros in the price list.

We are facing a completely different SSD than the one we had to talk about yesterday. First of all, it is a portable external drive, which is based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface for connection to computers. On a technical level it is capable of guarantee a transfer speed up to 1050 Mb / s, which means it is up to 9.5 times faster than an external hard drive. In addition, the frame also makes it durable and protects it from falls from heights of up to 2 meters. Security is guaranteed by integrated fingerprint reader, to which is also added an optional password protection system based on the 256-bit AES hardware encryption system.

Amazon guarantees delivery by tomorrow thanks to all the benefits provided by Prime.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD – 1 TB – USB 3.2 Gen.2 External SSD Metallic Silver (MU-PC1T0S/WW)