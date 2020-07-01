 sd
Updated:

Amazon discounts 960GB M.2 Corsair Force SSD today 1 July 2020

By Brian Adam
Amazon discounts 960GB M.2 Corsair Force SSD today 1 July 2020

Another promotion proposed by Amazon today. In this news, however, we focus on a very interesting hardware component, on which it is rare to find offers: the internal SSDs. The American company, in fact allows you to save 8% compared to the list price.

We are talking about the Corsair Force MP510, an M2 SSD. NVMe PCIe Gen3 x 4 960 gigabytes`, which can be purchased at 175.67 Euros compared to 191.90 Euros in the list: the saving is 16.23 Euros, with guaranteed free delivery for tomorrow thanks to Prime if you order in the next 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The SSD is based on the high-speed NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 interface, which guarantees optimal bandwidth, while the high-density 3D TLC NAND cells provide the mix of performance, strength and value. the form factor is compact and allows you to insert it into your laptop or motherboard, while the Corsair SSD Toolbox software guarantees advanced controls. In terms of speed, the SSD offers a sequential read speed of up to 3,480 MB / sec and a sequential write speed of up to 3,000 Mb / sec.

It is also possible to add extra protection for two years at a price of 12.79 Euros. If you are not in a hurry, you can save 2 Euros, but delivery is guaranteed between 13 and 16 July.

