Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Amazon Discounts: 1 terabyte Western Digital SSD at the lowest price ever

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

OpenAI GPT-3 can generate code: I’m an AI and I’ll explain how!

OpenAI researchers have published a document describing a cutting edge linguistic model composed of 175 billion parameters. The previous...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives in Spain: prices and release date

Just a month ago we were giving the news of the official presentation of the new Xiaomi Smart...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This spectacular photo shows us four heavenly wonders: there is also the comet NEOWISE

The "record" image attached to this news shows a meteor of a split second that crawls in the sky,...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The ‘close connections’ will be coming to Android very soon, do you know when?

We have been hearing for a long time that these types of connections are getting closer within the Android...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon Discounts: 1 terabyte Western Digital SSD at the lowest price ever

We open this day of discounts target Amazon with a very interesting offer proposed by the company of Jeff Bezos on a Western Digital 1 terabyte SSD, which can be purchased at the lowest price ever.

Specifically, the 1 terabyte WDS100T1R0A it is available at 117.49 Euros, a dizzying drop compared to the standards, as we show from the graph below and from Keepa.

On a technical level, we are facing a 2.5-inch SATA SSD, which guarantees a reading speed of 530 MB / s and a writing speed of 560 MB / s, to which is added a data transfer rate of 6 Gbit / s.

In the datasheet, however, we read that the availability is guaranteed only from 30 July 2020, as “longer delivery time is required than is usually required for Prime items”. For this reason, home delivery at no additional cost is expected on Monday 3rd August if you place your order today. The sale and shipping is managed directly by Amazon, which also allows you to add the extra warranty for two years at a price of 10.89 Euros, simply by ticking the box on the product page. The SSD can also be delivered to a collection point and can be delivered to a collection point.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Dropbox launches a function that you could well find in Google Photos

Apps Brian Adam -
Dropbox was one of the pioneers in offering free cloud storage more than 15 years ago. Anticipation that has earned him a privileged position...
Read more

WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

How to? Brian Adam -
There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification arrives and here we show...
Read more

WhatsApp: How to schedule messages and send them at a certain time

How to? Brian Adam -
Programming messages on WhatsApp is one of the functions that will soon arrive in the app and here we explain how to do it...
Read more

OnePlus recovers the north with the OnePlus Nord: their phones are too expensive

Android Brian Adam -
In 2014 OnePlus launched its first terminal, the OnePlus One. With an attractive price of 269/299 euros (there were two configurations) came to revolutionize...
Read more

The European Commission reduces the budget for space operations

Latest news Brian Adam -
There European Commission announced the budget dedicated to space operations for the next 7 years. Unfortunately, this is not good news: the budget has...
Read more

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: filtered its design and all its features

Android Brian Adam -
We are getting closer to that Unpacked digital event that the Koreans prepare for August 5 and it seems that the secrets around your...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY