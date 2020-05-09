Amazon: discount on the Philips 55OLED754 55-inch OLED 4K TV

After reporting the Mediaworld discount on the 55 “Panasonic OLED TV, let’s go back to talking about today’s offers on televisions. In this news, we move from Amazon, which offers a very interesting promotion on a 55-inch Philips OLED TV.

The model in question is the 55OLED754 55-inch, with 4K UHD panel and Ambilight technology on three sides, which can be purchased at the price of 997.97 USD, 200 USD less than the 1,299 USD listed.

Availability is immediate, with delivery without additional costs by Wednesday, if you place the order within 7 hours and 4 minutes.

The TV, of which we have repeatedly spoken on these pages thanks to other discounts, includes an OLED panel and is based on the Philips P5 Perfect Picture processor. The new Philips is also based on the Ambilight technologists, which by using the intelligent LEDs mounted along the edges of the panel gives the feeling that the screen is larger and guarantees perfectly synchronized ambient lighting. Guaranteed on Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, which make the audio and images even more realistic and guarantee a cinematic experience.

Amazon, as happened in the past, has not provided any indication on the expiration date of the promotion, but there are no reported restrictions on shipping.