Amazon: discount on Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook with Intel Core i7 processor

After the Unieuro discount on the Asus notebook, which we had the opportunity to talk about yesterday, today Amazon offers another important promotion on a Acer laptop.

It’s aboutAcer Nitro 5, a gaming notebook with Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD and 1 terabyte hard disk and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 dedicated graphics card with 4 gigabytes of GDDR5 dedicated memory. The computer has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LED LCD screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and is obviously based on Windows 10 Home as the operating system. There is also the Coolbost system which increases the fan speed by 10% in case of overheating during gaming sessions and 9% cooling of the CPU and GPU. There is the Nitrosense system that allows you to manage and monitor the system in real time to avoid excessive overheating.

The computer is offered at the price of 1,099 Euros, the 15% less than the 951.99 USD listed, for a saving of 200 Euros. Delivery is guaranteed by Thursday at no additional cost for Prime subscriber customers, and in the card it is also possible to add coverage for accidental damage for 2 years at 117 Euros.

Update 16:49 – At the time of writing, availability is indicated for only 10 units. Obviously, therefore, the offer is proving successful and we recommend taking advantage of it as soon as possible in case of interest.