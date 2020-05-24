Tech NewsGamingLaptops
Updated:

Amazon: discount on Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook with Intel Core i7 processor

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon: discount on Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook with Intel Core i7 processor

After the Unieuro discount on the Asus notebook, which we had the opportunity to talk about yesterday, today Amazon offers another important promotion on a Acer laptop.

It’s aboutAcer Nitro 5, a gaming notebook with Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD and 1 terabyte hard disk and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 dedicated graphics card with 4 gigabytes of GDDR5 dedicated memory. The computer has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LED LCD screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and is obviously based on Windows 10 Home as the operating system. There is also the Coolbost system which increases the fan speed by 10% in case of overheating during gaming sessions and 9% cooling of the CPU and GPU. There is the Nitrosense system that allows you to manage and monitor the system in real time to avoid excessive overheating.

The computer is offered at the price of 1,099 Euros, the 15% less than the 951.99 USD listed, for a saving of 200 Euros. Delivery is guaranteed by Thursday at no additional cost for Prime subscriber customers, and in the card it is also possible to add coverage for accidental damage for 2 years at 117 Euros.

Update 16:49 – At the time of writing, availability is indicated for only 10 units. Obviously, therefore, the offer is proving successful and we recommend taking advantage of it as soon as possible in case of interest.

More Articles Like This

eBay: discount on the 65 Samsung QLED QE65Q85RATXZT TV

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
New discount on Samsung QLED TVs. This time we move to eBay, where a retailer with very positive feedback offers a very attractive price...
Read more

Specimen collection for an asteroid has been postponed due to coronavirus

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
NASA OSIRIS-REx's mission was to recover rock samples from the asteroid Bennu in August. Unfortunately, however, the mission team decided to delay the maneuver...
Read more

New world record for internet speed: 44.2 Tbps reached Australia

Communication Brian Adam - 0
A group of Australian researchers registered the new world record in download for a fiber optic internet connection: 44.2 Terabit per second which, as...
Read more

Changing human DNA to colonize Mars: is it science fiction?

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Between biological difficulties and possible eugenic projects, colonization of Mars may not be so easy.   The first manned missions to Mars, scheduled for around 2030,...
Read more

Oppo Find X2 Pro Review: power to sell, recharge and top screen

Android Brian Adam - 0
Oppo has created a top of the range complete with everything, powerful and with an exceptional fast charge, for a smartphone with practically no...
Read more

Mediaworld: 1000 Euro discount on a 65 "Samsung QLED TV

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
As we had the opportunity to report a few days ago, Mediaworld launched the Samsung Days, which will expire on May 25 and allow...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam - 0

Amazon: discount on Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook with Intel Core i7 processor

After the Unieuro discount on the Asus notebook, which we had the opportunity to talk about yesterday, today Amazon...
Read more
Electronics

eBay: discount on the 65 Samsung QLED QE65Q85RATXZT TV

Brian Adam - 0
New discount on Samsung QLED TVs. This time we move to eBay, where a retailer with very positive feedback offers a very attractive price...
Read more
Tech News

Specimen collection for an asteroid has been postponed due to coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
NASA OSIRIS-REx's mission was to recover rock samples from the asteroid Bennu in August. Unfortunately, however, the mission team decided to delay the maneuver...
Read more
Communication

New world record for internet speed: 44.2 Tbps reached Australia

Brian Adam - 0
A group of Australian researchers registered the new world record in download for a fiber optic internet connection: 44.2 Terabit per second which, as...
Read more
Latest news

Changing human DNA to colonize Mars: is it science fiction?

Brian Adam - 0
Between biological difficulties and possible eugenic projects, colonization of Mars may not be so easy.   The first manned missions to Mars, scheduled for around 2030,...
Read more
Android

Oppo Find X2 Pro Review: power to sell, recharge and top screen

Brian Adam - 0
Oppo has created a top of the range complete with everything, powerful and with an exceptional fast charge, for a smartphone with practically no...
Read more
Electronics

Mediaworld: 1000 Euro discount on a 65 "Samsung QLED TV

Brian Adam - 0
As we had the opportunity to report a few days ago, Mediaworld launched the Samsung Days, which will expire on May 25 and allow...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY