Amazon: discount on a 27 'FHD MSI Optix gaming monitor

After the discount on the Samsung SSD, we return to Amazon again to bring back another promotion proposed by the American company, aimed primarily at gaming enthusiasts.

At € 249.99 it is possible to take home the 27 “MSI Optix G271 gaming monitor, for a saving of 35.98 Euros, 13% less than the 285.97 Euros, with sales and shipping managed directly by Amazon and free delivery by Wednesday if you order within 10 hours.

The monitor is characterized by a IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is also equipped with the Night Vision function which tunes the black color highlighting the details in the dark areas, which is particularly useful during gaming sessions. There is also support for FreeSync technology, which makes the vision and gameplay more fluid, while the Anti-Flicker offers a comfortable viewing experience. Added to this is the wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, which allows you to get an optimal experience from every angle.

Amazon also allows you to add additional protection, including two years of failure coverage at a price of 11.69 Euros. No information was disclosed regarding the expiration of the offer, and for this reason we invite you to take advantage of it immediately in case of interest.