Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Updated:

Amazon: discount on a 27 "FHD MSI Optix gaming monitor

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon: discount on a 27 'FHD MSI Optix gaming monitor

After the discount on the Samsung SSD, we return to Amazon again to bring back another promotion proposed by the American company, aimed primarily at gaming enthusiasts.

At € 249.99 it is possible to take home the 27 “MSI Optix G271 gaming monitor, for a saving of 35.98 Euros, 13% less than the 285.97 Euros, with sales and shipping managed directly by Amazon and free delivery by Wednesday if you order within 10 hours.

The monitor is characterized by a IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is also equipped with the Night Vision function which tunes the black color highlighting the details in the dark areas, which is particularly useful during gaming sessions. There is also support for FreeSync technology, which makes the vision and gameplay more fluid, while the Anti-Flicker offers a comfortable viewing experience. Added to this is the wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, which allows you to get an optimal experience from every angle.

Amazon also allows you to add additional protection, including two years of failure coverage at a price of 11.69 Euros. No information was disclosed regarding the expiration of the offer, and for this reason we invite you to take advantage of it immediately in case of interest.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

6 gifts you can give dad if he’s a tech lover

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Do you already know how you will celebrate Father's Day? Here are some gift ideas for dad in his day if he loves technology...
Read more

An unpublished video of the Apollo missions shows us the astronauts’ falls on the moon

Space tech Brian Adam -
In space, nobody can hear you scream .. but everyone can see you fall. The astronauts of the Apollo missions who walked on the...
Read more

Finally measured the rotation speed of a black hole

Science Brian Adam -
We finally know the rotation speed of a black hole "visible" in the Milky Way, adding another piece to the puzzle of these gigantic...
Read more

Samsung brings The Sero, the rotating TV : it starts from 1,499 Euros

Electronics Brian Adam -
Samsung has announced the launch of The Sero on the Italian market, the vertical TV that is has won the award from the International...
Read more

Microsoft Edge arrives on Windows 7 and 8.1 via Windows Update

Apps Brian Adam -
Microsoft Edge marked a real revolution for the Redmond company's browsers. However, at the time of the announcement, the company of Satya Nadella had...
Read more

Unieuro, 200 Euro discount on an HP gaming notebook with GeForce GTX 1660

Gaming Brian Adam -
In the last flyer of Unieuro there is ainteresting promotion on an HP Pavilion gaming computer, on which you can save 200 Euros compared...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY