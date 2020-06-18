Amazon devices are back on offer: up to 35% discount on Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K

Offers are back on Amazon devices. The Seattle giant kicked off one series of discounts on products from the Echo range, but also on Fire TV Stick and Blink surveillance systems. Here are the most interesting promotions.

Amazon device offers

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote | Media player: 24.99 Euros (39.99 Euros);

Echo Dot (3rd generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa integration – Anthracite fabric: 34.99 Euros (59.99 Euros);

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with latest generation Alexa voice remote control Media player: 44.99 Euros (59.99 Euros);

Echo Show 5 – Always stay in touch with the help of Alexa, Nero: 69.99 Euros (89.99 Euros);

Echo Dot (3rd generation) – Smart speaker with clock and Alexa – Light grey fabric: 44.99 Euros (69.99 Euros);

Amazon Echo (3rd generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Anthracite fabric: 64.99 Euros (99.99 Euros);

Echo Show 8 – Always stay in touch with Alexa’s help – Anthracite fabric: 99.99 Euros (129.99 Euros);

Blink XT2 | Indoor / outdoor security camera with cloud storage, two-way audio, 2-year battery life 1 camera system: 89.99 Euros (119.99 Euros);

Echo Plus (2nd generation) – Anthracite Fabric + Philips Hue White Bulb: 84.99 Euros (149.99 Euros);

Blink Mini – Smart indoor security camera, plug-in, compact, with 1080p HD video, motion detection, compatible with Alexa – 1 camera: 34.99 Euros (39.99 Euros);

Blink home security camera system, for indoor use, with motion detector, HD video, 2-year battery life and cloud storage – 1-camera system: 74.99 Euros (99.99 Euros).

At the moment the availability is guaranteed for all devices. However, not much information is given on the expiration of promotions.

Obviously these are products that benefit from all the benefits provided by Prime, with fast delivery in 24 hours.