Amazon Dash Cart: the smart shopping cart that charges you to avoid queues

By Brian Adam
It is not the first time that attempts have been made to add intelligence to a vulgar shopping cart since in the past we saw how some companies added barcode scanners to them and even screens in which to see the real-time account of everything we have spent. But unlike Amazon, all of those advances lacked an essential element: an ecosystem.

These were cars with very advanced options but that did not recognize their client or know who it was. So those of Jeff Bezos have arrived and they have given the twist of the screw that these smart shopping carts were missing that, now yes, will serve so that there is no friction in the user experience in those establishments where they are installed.

From weighing to collecting the purchase

These Dash Cart will come into operation at the end of the year in some North American stores, but what interests us is not so much that as everything they allow a supermarket customer to do. The first thing, for example, is that wirelessly we can log in with our account simply by scanning a QR code generated through the app of our smartphone. In this way, the car will already have all our data, including payment information.

Then we will have to add empty bags that we can take in the establishment and leave inside them all the products that we want to buy. As taught in the explanatory video, there is nothing to scan, just leave them in one of the bags and that’s it. The car will make the sum by itself. Of course, we do not want to take what we have caught before? Nothing happens, we take it out, we leave it on the shelf and the car itself removes from the accumulated what we are not going to take. Everything automatically, without typing anything or pressing any button on the Dash Cart screen.

Amazon Dash Cart. Amazon

Now, what happens if one of the products we want does not have a barcode? Well, nothing happens (on paper) because the smart car will now ask us to write the product code. For example, some apples. Now we put in the bags all that we want to take and the Dash Cart will weigh the total of those that we have added to apply the price according to the cost of each kilo.

By last, when we want to go, just check out to pay And since the car knows who we are, it will load the account in the default bank card that we have stored in our Amazon account. We take the bags, we leave and until another day. No boxes, no queues, no waiting. Sounds like a good idea, right?

