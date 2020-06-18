Tech GiantsAmazonTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Amazon brings Echo Auto : Alexa also comes by car

By Brian Adam
Amazon brings Echo Auto to Italy: Alexa also comes by car

One year after the official announcement of Echo Auto, the device also arrives in Italy. In fact, the dongle that allows you to make your car smarter can be purchased on the official website of the giant by Jeff Bezos.

Contrary to what happened with the other smart speaker models, Amazon does not offer any discounts and Echo Auto can be purchased for 59.99 Euros, with immediate availability and delivery in 24 hours through the Prime.

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app present on the associated smartphone and is able to play the contents chosen from the car speakers through the AUX input or via Bluetooth. In the package, users will also find support for the air vent, which will facilitate the positioning of the device in the passenger compartment.

On a technical level it is characterized by eight microphones and obviously also includes long-range speech recognition which allows Alexa to listen and recognize commands despite the music, traffic noises and above all the air conditioning.

The functions are practically the same as Alexa: you can listen to streaming content from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer or radio stations from all over the world through TuneIn.

Amazon has also prepared a page that allows you to consult the list of cars and smartphones not compatible with Echo Auto.

