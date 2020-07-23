Amazon and Apple targeted by the Antitrust Authority in Italy: an investigation has started

The Italian Antitrust has announced that it has started an investigation against Apple and Amazon to ascertain whether the two companies have agreed to ban the sale of Bitten Apple and Beats products to retailers that are not part of Apple’s official program.

According to the Antitrust Authority, the agreement to exclude from the marketplace some subjects “it appears potentially suitable to reduce competition for the raising of barriers to the outlet of the online sales markets to the detriment of unofficial retailers, usually consisting of small and medium-sized enterprises that carry out sales on the web using marketplace services“.

The Authority, which has already carried out in the inspections at Amazon Italy and Apple Italy offices, claims that the agreement with the decrease of active retailers in the online channel “could lower incentives to compete effectively on the prices of Apple and Beats products, with obvious negative effects for consumers and businesses“.

At the moment, no comments have been received from the two companies. The complete investigation is available on the website of the Competition and Market Authority.