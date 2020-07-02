Amazon: almost 400 Euros discount on the 13 'MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD

Another interesting offer proposed by Amazon on MacBooks. This time to be interested is the 13-inch MacBook Pro, on which the Seattle company saves almost 400 Euros compared to the manufacturer’s list price.

The 13-inch model of the laptop includes 16 gigabytes of RAM, the tenth generation Intel Core i5 quad. core processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics and a 512 gigabyte SSD. The price proposed by Amazon is 1,847.90 Euros, 381.10 Euros less than the 2,229 Euros listed by the American company for the same configuration, which also includes the key dedicated to the Touch ID and the Touch Bar.

The only problem is the shipping times, expected in 1-2 months, probably due to the high demand. Ordering when we are writing, the arrival at home is expected between 29 July and 31 August also for Prime customers.

Amazon manages delivery and shipping and allows you to purchase the AppleCare + warranty for 13-inch MacBook Pros for three years for 299 Euros simply by ticking the dedicated box on the right side of the datasheet. At 23 Euros instead, you can buy the USB-C to USB adapter, while for the Magic Mouse 2 74.99 Euros are required.