Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

Amazon’s new offering on an SSD. After the discount on the SSD Crucial of a few days ago, today the giant of Jeff Bezos offers in promoting a Samsung model, always 1 terabyte, with the possibility of receiving it at home in a few hours.

It’s about MZ-76Q1T0 860 QVO, an internal 1 terabyte SSD with SATA interface, which can be purchased for 109.90 Euros, 31% less than the 158.29 Euros, for a saving of 48.49 Euros.

The SSD in question offers one sequential write speeds up to 550 MB / s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB / s. As a form factor it is 2.5 inches, and also includes Samsung’s V-NAND technology, as well as the Samsung Magician software that will allow users to always monitor the health of the SSD, as well as to always keep it under control. updated.

As we said above, the product benefits from all the advantages of Prime, including shipping and delivery in 24 hours if you order in 7 hours and 49 minutes from the moment we are writing. The sale is handled by a third party retailer while shipping directly from the American company. It is also possible to add additional protection for two years from failures at 10.89 Euros.

Buy Now!

