Amazon: 25% discount on the subscription to Infinity for one year, only for today!

Amazon’s super promotion on the gift box containing the Infinity subscription for one year. After talking about the promotion on Xiaomi TV this morning, now it is the turn of a very interesting offer for those who intend to subscribe to the Mediaset Premium service.

Jeff Bezos’ company, in fact, allows you to take home the box containing the code to access Twelve months of Infinity at 58.99 Euros, the 25% less than the 79 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 20 Euros.

Amazon will send the I home infinity Gift containing a prepaid code which allows you to take advantage of the subscription without combining any credit card or PayPal. In this way, users will only have to redeem it and access 6,000 contents including films, TV series and cartoons, even in HD and 4K resolution, where available. The subscription allows you to associate up to five devices and to view two simultaneously. There is also the Download & Go function, which as the name suggests allows you to download the contents and then watch them offline wherever you are.

The Infinity Card does not provide for any type of restriction: once the viewing period has ended, in fact, you can either stop everything or purchase another Infinity Gift.