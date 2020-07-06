Amazon: 20% discount on a D-Link Gigabit Dual-Band router

On this first Monday of July, Amazon offers one very attractive discount on a D-Link router, the DIR-1960 model to be precise, which allows you to save 20% compared to the manufacturer’s list price. Let’s see all the details of the promotion.

The router is available for 89.99 Euros, 23 Euros less than the list price of 112.99 Euros, for a saving of 20%.

On a technical level, we are talking about an AC1900 Wave 2 wireless dual-band router, which is able to offer combined speeds of up to 1900 Mbps. Also included is the McAfee Secure Home Protection system for five years and LiveSafe for two years, two systems that can offer protection for all devices connected to the router and that allow you to install the antivirus on an unlimited number of devices. The connectivity compartment consists of a Gigabit Ethernet WAN input, 4 Gigabit LAN ports and a last USB 3.0 to which classic accessories such as printers can be attached.

A plus is also the possibility of controlling the network using I Alexa voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The sale and shipping are managed directly by Amazon, which also allows you to add breakdown coverage for two years to 11.09 Euros.