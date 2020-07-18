Amazfit PowerBuds, analysis: the first headphones from the firm offer outstanding autonomy and a heart rate sensor

If we say “Amazfit” to which technological product do you associate it? Most probably immediately think of watches, and more specifically the Amazfit Bip. It is normal, the company has specialized in these devices, but they are not the only ones in its catalogue. Recently, Amazfit launched its head into the completely wireless headphone sector with the Amazfit PowerBuds, headphones that we have already had the opportunity to thoroughly test to bring you this, its analysis.

Unlike other wireless headphones, Amazfit PowerBuds not only allow us to listen to music, make and receive calls or invoke the assistant, but they come with nothing more and nothing less than heart rate sensor. Indeed, in the right earphone, Amazfit has implemented a sensor that will read our pulsations when we exercise, a most interesting plus and, of course, we will also address it throughout the text. Without further delay, we begin.

Amazfit PowerBuds datasheet

AMAZFIT POWERBUDS WEIGHT 6 grams per earphone

69 grams with case and hooks DIAPHRAGM UNIT 9 mm CONNECTION Bluetooth 5.0

mSBC, SBC, AAC COMPATIBILITY Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 10.0 or higher BATTERY Headphones: 55 mAh each

Case: 450 mAh AUTONOMY 8 hours on a charge

24 hours with the case LOADING THE CASE USB Type-C ADDITIONAL FEATURES ENC for calls

Heart rate sensor

Compatible with assistants

Tactile sides

IP55 PRICE 89.90 euros

Design: more Galaxy Buds than AirPods

We start with the design section. Amazfit PowerBuds are buttonThat is, they do not have the classic mast that Apple and many other manufacturers have accustomed us to. For this reason they are also somewhat larger, but that does not mean that they are uncomfortable. In fact, nothing is further from reality. They weigh just six grams (AirPods Pro weigh 4.56 grams) and, although it may seem like it, they don’t feel bad when we wear them for two or three hours.

The outer part has a decoration based on a red dot pattern in our case and the truth is that it gives a look most interesting. Now they are not concealed. Being large and button-shaped, you will notice that we are wearing them, even more so if we put the Magnetic clips that Amazfit includes in the box for the most athletes. However, they did not seem necessary to us.

The headphones hold well and at no time have we dropped them, neither making sudden movements nor doing sports. For that to be so necessary to use a silicone pad that fits our ear. Amazfit includes a bag with four covers of different sizes and we strongly recommend that you first take a few minutes to try them all. The one that comes by default is the size “M” and it is the one that has best suited us, but each person is a world.

It is not only interesting to test all the cases for a matter of comfort and ergonomics, but because the headphones have no active noise cancellation, but passive. That is to say, they isolate as long as we have to introduce them into the ear canal, so a smaller cover of the account will not only make them fall off, but will encourage more intruder sound than is desirable.

When it comes to building materials, they may not be as premium as the Sony WF-1000XM3 or AirPods Pro, but feel sturdy and of good quality. Both the headphones and the box, which we will talk about next, are well finished, resistant and have a good touch. It should be noted that the headphones have IP55 certification, so we can use them if we sweat or while it rains without major problem.

Comparison with AirPods Pro. Comparison with AirPods Pro.

As for the case, its size accompanies that of the headphones, while it is huge. In the back area, we have the USB Type-C charging port, which is the only way to charge them, and on the front and LED that indicates when it is charging and when the pairing process has started. If we open them, we will find a button that will serve to force the pairing with a new mobile or to reset them. There are also headphones and eye, important to look inside the cover, which is where the hooks for sports are located.

The box feels sturdy and sturdy. We have never dropped it or mistreated it, but the feeling in hand is good. Of course, it is quite bulky when we carry it in our pocket, giving an experience similar to that of the Sony case. To put the size in context, it’s a little wider than the AirPods Pro, but almost twice as thick.

Experience: good at almost everything

In terms of user experience, we have also been pleasantly surprised in almost everything. Let’s start by talking about the pairing. We can do it, as usual, that is, open the case, synchronize them with the mobile using the Bluetooth settings and that’s it, but Ideally, we should use the Amazfit application (iOS / Android). Yes, the same one that we use to link and manage smartwatches.

Why? Because we can know the battery of each earphone and the box, modify the touch controls and access the equalizer. The application may divide since the Amazfit app is very focused on wearables and the headphone settings are a bit hidden. If you do not have a brand watch and do not use the application, it is possible that at first, everything will be a bit chaotic.

What can we do from the app? Basically, four things: configure gestures, equalize music, modify a couple of training-related settings, and update the firmware. Let’s start at the beginning: gestures. We can configure two taps or three taps with different functions, like going to the next song or invoking the voice assistant. Let’s configure what we configure if we receive a call and want to answer we always have to tap twice.

As for the detection of touches, the truth is that it has room for improvement. The sensitive surface of the headphones requires that let’s touches the account stronger and on more than a few occasions he does not understand that we have given three touches instead of two. In addition, we can not make the touches too fast, but we must take the point and give them at the right speed because otherwise, it does not detect them well.

So we go on to talk about the equalizer. We can play the different frequencies manually Or, if we want, choose one of the many default modes that Amazfit offers us by default. Now we will talk about sound quality, but learning how to use the equalizer will be interesting to improve treble reproduction. Be that as it may, it is appreciated that the equalizer is there so that those users who have the appropriate knowledge can take advantage of it.

The third use we can make is the training setup. In this option, we can activate the Motion beat mode, which basically boosts the bass of the music while we exercise, and share heart rate activity. This second function is most interesting since it will serve us so that the headphones can detect our heart rate during an exercise session. In the next section, we will delve into its performance.

After reviewing the application, let’s talk about latency. We have not had the slightest problem with headphones. It is difficult to measure, but we have been able to watch videos on YouTube or movies on Netflix without noticing lag or an abrupt desynchronization. Quite the contrary, the experience has been really positive, especially in games in which listening to the sounds of footsteps is important.

The system that detects when we have them on or off also works very well.. Thanks to it, when we remove an earphone from the ear, the music or podcast will stop and continue when we put it back on. It is almost, almost immediate and we have not had any problems. Of course, we must be careful when picking them up, since if we cover the proximity sensor with our hands, the headset will think that we have put it on and it will automatically play the music.

In short, the experience with the Amazfit PowerBuds has been really good. Saving that the touches are not detected very well and that we have to give too strong touches, headphones behave very well, the application is complete (let’s leave aside the fact that it is very focused on wearables) and we have never had synchronization or latency problems.

A few words for the heart rate sensor

As we indicated previously, the Amazfit PowerBuds have a heart rate sensor, specifically in the right earpiece. This uses contact with our skin to detect our pulsations and works correctly. Not the most accurate sensor on the market, but it is accurate enough to give us an idea of ​​our performance.

To activate it, in addition to activating the function mentioned above, we have to start a sports session from the Amazfit app and put on our headphones. Automatically will begin to measure our heart rate and, at the end of the session, it will show us its evolution.