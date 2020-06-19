Amazfit Bip S, analysis: a fireproof watch that little else can be asked for its price

There are those who say that the Amazfit Bip are the spiritual successors of the Pebbles, that they rest in peace, and they may not be wrong. The truth is that they are devices that usually shine in the autonomy section and in the price, and the Amazfit Bip S, a slightly improved version of the Amazfit Bip, moves in this vein. EuroXlivewe have already had the opportunity to try it long and hard and here is your analysis.

Our colleagues at EuroXliveMóvil made a comparison analyzing the differences between the Amazfit Bip and the Amazfit Bip S, but in short, the Bip S has a Sony GPS chip that promises faster geolocation, has better resistance to water (5 ATM) and a Transflective display that is best viewed in broad daylight. All this for a similar price. How does it behave on a day-to-day basis? Let’s see it.

Amazfit Bip S datasheet

AMAZFIT BIP S DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 42 x 35.3 x 11.4 mm

31 grams with strap

19 grams without strap SCREEN 1.28-inch colour TFT

Resolution 176 x 176 pixels

Gorilla Glass 3

2.5D technology BELT 20mm silicone and TPU

Long: 110mm

Short: 85mm GEOPPOSITIONING GPS + GLONASS SENSORS BioTracker PPG

Three-axis accelerometer

Three-axis geomagnetic BUTTONS Yes WATERPROOF 5 ATM DRUMS 200 mAh REQUIREMENTS Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 10 or higher PRICE 69.99 euros

A “very Amazfit Bip” design

We start, as always, reviewing the aesthetic section. The Amazfit Bip has a 42 x 35.23 x 11.4 mm box finished in plastic. It doesn’t feel premium nor does it pretend. It is also not a particularly pretty watch. For breaking a spear in his favour, plastic helps the device to be quite light, weighing just 31 grams with the strap on and 19 grams without it.

On the right side, we have the single button on the entire chassis, which is now finished in stainless steel and not plastic, as was the case with the Amazfit Bip. And nothing more. The other three sides are completely empty. There is no microphone, no speaker, and no distinctive features. It is a fairly simple watch in that regard. Our model is completely black, but there are them with boxes of different colours.

If we had to define the Amazfit Bip S design with one word it would be “basic”

In the lower area, the one that plays with the wrist, we have the BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor. This will serve to monitor our heart rate in real-time 24/7 and works with green LEDs and a sensor. It has no Sp02 or NFC sensor, so nothing to do blood oxygen level measurements or pay wirelessly without taking out your mobile or card. Nor can you ask for more for this price, but they are two points to contemplate.

That said, let’s talk about the strap. It is a 20 mm silicone and TPU band with a nice touch, but not too premium. It is very ductile, bends relatively easily, and is not one of those straps that feel-good quality. That, together with the lightweight of the watch, makes the set don’t transmit that “scent to smartwatch” that some can look for and that is obtained in other watches (more expensive, everything is said).

Fortunately, it is not difficult to find better quality straps for the Amazfit Bip and therefore for the Amazfit Bip S. Both watches use 20mm straps and are interchangeable, so if you want to get rid of the factory strap you can do it without a problem. Also note that the closure is a buckle, a classic, and that works well. Two straps are included in the box, one 110mm and one 85mm, so I recommend trying both and using the one that best suits our wrist.

In short, it is a 70 euro watch that transmits what a 70 euro smartwatch can transmit. It is not a premium watch nor, as we said, does it seek to be. In the day to day it is hardly noticeable that we are wearing it (We can say the same when doing sports) and it is quite hidden. Nor does it bother to carry it while we sleep, because yes, the Amazfit Bip S analyzes our sleep, but we will talk about it in its corresponding section.

A screen that doesn’t shine, but works great

The screen is deceiving, especially when we have the watch with the black box. At first glance, it might seem that the screen occupies the entire front, but nothing is further from reality. There are huge frames on all four sides and the screen takes up only a portion. To give us an idea, the box has dimensions of 42 x 35.33 mm, which are 14.7 square centimetres. The screen measures 1.28 inches from corner to corner, 3.25 centimetres, so its area is 10.5 square centimetres. 30% of the front is the frame.

Beyond that the front could be used much better, let’s talk about the quality of its screen. We have a 1.28-inch anti-glare colour TFT panel with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels and that it is always active. It arrives coated with Gorilla Glass 3, has slightly curved sides (which is known as a 2.5D screen) and has an anti-fingerprint coating that, to my surprise, works surprisingly well. The footprints hardly remain marked, but they are not noticeable, something that as a cleaning maniac I appreciate.

The screen, while not as eye-catching as that of other more expensive devices, looks perfectly

The screen looks good in broad daylight, even when the sun is shining directly. However, what is anti-reflective we are going to take it with tweezers because the curved glass that covers the screen creates rare reflections depending on the light. Be that as it may, except for this detail, you can not fault the display of information, because I insist, it looks great and is appreciated when doing sports.

The panel is always on, although dim. That makes it possible to see the time or the information that we have configured on the main screen at night without major difficulty. However, you can activate backlight to improve visibility both by pressing the side button and making the gesture with the wrist. Both systems work well and the only thing I have missed is being able to turn off the screen by putting the palm of your hand on it.

Different brightness levels can be configured, but the one that has given us the best experience is the one that is activated by default, which is the medium. It can get more or less bright depending on the time of day, but during the analysis, we haven’t had the need to fiddle with the glitter in no situation. As I said, its visibility in broad daylight is exquisite.

Evidently, can be configured to satiety by custom covers. There is a handful of them accessible from the app, four preloaded on the watch itself and a huge range of options in communities like Amazfitwatchfaces. There, users from all over the globe upload their creations and we can navigate among them to choose one that we like. Very badly it has to be given to us so as not to find a cover that suits us.

In short, it is a screen that, far from having the striking of the OLED panels, more than fulfils its mission. I would have appreciated better management of the reflections on the edges, but to Caesar what is Caesar’s, looks really good in broad daylight and can be used without major problem. Its resolution causes us to see more pixels of the account, but nothing that becomes unpleasant to the eye. It is a correct screen, plain and simple.

Good performance with some connectivity problem

So we go on to talk about performance, and here is something to cut. First, how well is this Amazfit Bip S going? Well really well. In fact, we were very surprised when we saw that when sliding to the sides to move between screens, access menus and navigate the device, everything moves smoothly and without any lag. It is true that the watch is very basic, but what little it has is well done.

Sliding to the right we will access the musical control screen, one of the novelties of this watch and which we will talk about next; to the summary of our state (steps, calories, distance); PAI data (see the next section on the sport); to the heart rate measurement system and, lastly, to weather forecasting, which works only as regular because the synchronization between the watch and smartphones can improve.

It is a pleasant surprise that the operating system moves with such fluidity

But let’s go by parts. We already know that the watch moves smoothly and does not give any problem, but as it happens with all Amazfit watches, not compatible with third-party applications. I am not referring to applications dedicated to expanding the functions of the watch such as AmazTools, but rather that it does not have integration like that found in more advanced watches. Come on, you can not install more applications from Google Play, for example.

On the other hand, music control works great. It is not a native app, but, in the case of Android mobiles, we must grant the Amazfit app permissions to access notifications and, thus, be able to control playback. It is very basic (change songs, pause and lower or increase the volume), but it is more than enough to avoid taking out the phone. It works at all times, even when we do sports. Mini point for Amazfit.

The problem is that the watch-mobile connection has room for improvement, especially with the iPhone. I don’t know if it’s something from the watch itself or from the app, but the fact is that the app doesn’t sync with the watch. iPhone and watch are connected because this is reflected in the Bluetooth settings, but something is wrong. With an Android mobile, however, the process went smoothly. He connected to the first one and since then there have been no problems.

Beyond that, there are certain problems of information transfer between the app and the clock and the most evident is the weather forecast. The watch keeps asking us to update the information in the mobile app. There we can decide whether to use our GPS location or a specific location entered by hand, but both ways it’s hard to start and display the information on the watch screen. Once it is shown there are no problems, but until that happens it can take several hours. Incidentally, it’s a matter of polishing the software with updates.

That will not be exactly a problem, because the Amazfit Bip S is updated a lot, maybe too much and without notice. The problem is that updates leave the watch completely stopped until they are completed, and it does not matter if the firmware itself or the data of the A-GPS is being updated. There is no way to set the clock so that update at night or when we are not using it, but when opening the app it may be necessary to update and, therefore, wait.

Speaking of updates, it doesn’t hurt to mention notifications and calls. The watch allows us to configure what applications notifications come to our wrist but does not stop answering them. It only shows their content and allows you to delete them, but nothing else. It also doesn’t show emojis. With regard to calls, we can hang them up and silence them, but always, yes or yes, they will have to be answered from the mobile.

So we go on to talk about the app, which is exactly the same as the one we will use in other Amazfit watches (Android / iOS). Without being a very complete application, it allows us to easily and easily see our current status and daily progress, sleep data, heart rate fluctuations and exercise sessions.

Within each section, we will obtain a breakdown of metrics and access to historical data. Thus, in the heart rate tab, we will see our current pulse, the resting pulse, how much time we have spent in the heart rate zones and the results we have obtained with manual measurement. Pulse measurement is quite accurate, especially when we configure it to do it every second. This will affect the battery, but we already anticipated that it will not be a problem.

In the dream section, the app shows us how much time have we spent in each phase, a summary of our regularity, a comparison with other users and an overall score of over 100. How accurate is the measurement? It is difficult to know because we are asleep, but I would say that it is less accurate than in other wristbands or watches with a SpO2 sensor. In the registry, I have been able to see very high scores in nights that I have slept badly, hours of going to bed and waking up incorrect and the occasional inaccuracy.

Play sports with the Amazfit Bip S

We continue talking about the sports section, where the Amazfit Bip S offers us some basic possibilities, but enough. We have classic sports such as running, walking, treadmill, swimming (it has 50-meter water resistance) or elliptical, but there are no sports as popular as soccer, basketball or tennis. The paddle I give up because no one has it. The only alternative left for sports not listed is “Free”.

When we start a sport, the device will search for the GPS location, something that will be much faster if we start the session directly outdoors. It doesn’t take too long, but it does take some time, although we can just run and let the watch turn on whenever you want. At that moment, the device will start recording our tour and measure the distance travelled. That it has GPS is a good point in favour, since that way we will not have to carry the phone with us to record the route.

The clock screen will show us session information, such as elapsed time, kilometres travelled, rhythm and heart rate. On the lower screen, we will find the average rhythm, cadence and size of our steps. Sliding to the right we can pause the exercise and slide to the left we will access the musical control. It is enough information for an amateur athlete, but perhaps somewhat scarce for the most advanced.

The lower screens show a ten-minute walk registered with the Amazfit Bip S. In them, we can see the route with a high level of precision and how it correctly recognizes pauses. It also shows the evolution of heart rate and speed, as well as the number of steps, average speed and calories burned.

Last we have PAIacronym Personal Activity Intelligence or intelligence of personal activity. It is a metric based on the work of Professor Ulrik Wisløff whose purpose is “to help people manage their own health with an easy-to-understand activity tracking indicator”. It uses heart rate to generate the score, which is based on data for age, sex, maximum and resting heart rate, and the body’s response to exercise, and the goal is to keep it above 100 for seven days. It is a simple way to understand our physical form, but I like Fitbit’s approach and its minute’s inactive zone much more.

In short, the Amazfit Bip S is a good companion for our sports sessions. It will fall short for more advanced users looking to know all the metrics in detail, but for those who do sports occasionally and they just want to know their keystrokes and have a record of the route, it will be more than enough.

Charger? I don’t know what that is

Before moving on to the conclusions, it is worth mentioning what, without a doubt, is one of the highlights of the Amazfit Bip S: your battery. Inside this smartwatch, we have a 200 mAh battery with which the brand promises up to 40 days of autonomy in watch mode.

During our tests, measuring the pulse every second, with automatic detection of physical activity and activated sleep analysis, we have comfortably reached the two weeks of use with more than 40% battery remaining. That, from what we have been able to verify during the analysis, is more than enough to last almost two more weeks.

In short, the Amazfit Bip S battery is not going to be a problem

Using the GPS continuously, something that we will do when exercising, the battery will drain much faster, although without affecting the overall experience. It has to be very bad to not exceed two weeks of autonomy. It is by far his main point in favour. It takes around two and a half hours to fully charge, and for this, we will have to use the two-pin charger included in the box.

Amazfit Bip S, Xataka’s opinion

The experience with the Amazfit Bip S is what you would expect from a smartwatch in this price range. Is a light device, that goes unnoticed and that does not bother when wearing it 24 hours a day. The materials are not the noblest on the market, but we are not paying for them either. It is not a watch that you will fall in love with for its construction.

The performance is also good, although it has room for improvement in synchronization with iOS devices. If you use an Android mobile it is a problem that you can completely ignore. The screen, without being the best on the market in terms of sharpness and colours, offers a good display of content even when light hits directly. Of course, its good response speed and the fluidity of the operating system help.

Far from being an advanced watch, the Amazfit Bip S has enough features for users looking for something basic and simple

GPS is accurate, as is the heart rate sensor, and it is what matters in a watch with these characteristics. It is not a smartwatch like an Apple Watch or a Galaxy Watch but is aimed at users looking for a simple watch, who do some sport in a non-professional way and who simply want to have basic control of their metrics. In that sense, you can not fault it.

Nor can you fault the battery, which in fact is its main attraction. Being able to wear the watch all day and go out to play sports without even worrying that it may leave you lying is a pleasure. For 70 euros, it is a recommended watch for those who want to try a smartwatch although you have to be aware that it is not as advanced as other smartwatches. Be that as it may, you cannot ask for more for this price.