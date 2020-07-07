Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Amazfit Band 5 is official, but all too similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

By Brian Adam
Amazfit Band 5 is official, but all too similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Amazfit Band 5 is officially on its way on the market. The Huami smartband, a company very close to Xiaomi, appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with a certified document showing its technical characteristics. Curiously, it will be very similar to Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

According to what reported by Gadgetsandwearables, Amazfit Band 5 will be a smartband equipped with AMOLED display and 125mAh battery. Among the various functions, there will be different modes that can be selected based on the sport practised, continuous heart rate monitoring and GPS connection. Another interesting feature is the possibility of submerging it up to 50 meters. Finally, it will support Android from version 5.0 up and iOS from 10.0 onwards.

All these features are also present in the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, thus raising several doubts. In fact, even the packaging will be completely different and designed for the Amazfit brand. This is probably a way to launch the product in the United States, where the Mi Band 5 is not sold. Huami, on the other hand, is present on the US market with its smartband line.

Since there is not much other information online about it, we just have to wait for further comments from the company. As for the price, we probably speak of figures similar to those of the Mi Band 5, that is 39.99 Euros approximately. Pro and Lite variants are also expected on the European market.

