Always at hand! Customize Windows Taskbar

The Windows taskbar is always down on your computer and surely you are used to seeing and accessing it for any task: to open minimized windows, to access sound settings, to open Start and to access different programs … but if you don’t like where it is, you can put the Windows 10 bar vertically on one side of the computer. It is easy and fast and you can change it as many times as you want.

First of all, we review the most basic: what is the taskbar? It is the bar that you have at the bottom of the computer and that gives you access to the Start button, to all the programs installed on your computer or to the windows that you have minimized, in addition to the programs that you have anchored for quick access. You also have the so-called system tray where the clock is and the date or direct access to settings like Windows 10 antivirus, sound control, battery level …

Change Windows bar

Can put Windows 10 bar vertically with a few quick steps and it will only take you a few seconds. You can always put it back in its original place if you don’t get used to the new location or find it uncomfortable. It is more recommended for panoramic screens since it will allow you to have more space. Follow these steps:

Right-click anywhere on the taskbar with the mouse

Tap on “Lock the taskbar” if you have a tic to unlock it

If it doesn’t have any tic, leave it as it is and don’t block it

Once unlocked, you can move it

Click the left mouse button on the taskbar

Drag the mouse cursor to the left or right side of the screen

Release the mouse button when placed on the side

Right-click on the now placed taskbar

Tap on “Lock the taskbar”

It will stay fixed on the side you have chosen of your screen

Once you have fixed it, you can put it back down if you get tired You just have to follow the previous steps in reverse order: unlock the bar and drag it to the side you want, to the bottom as usual or to the top.

Customize the taskbar

You can change the size, anchor programs, anchor files …

Change the size

Whether you have it on the side or on the bottom, you can change the size. All you have to do is right-click to unlock it, place the mouse over the top edge and drag it to the size you want. You can even put it to occupy half the screen to have more space for what you need to anchor.

Anchor programs in the bar

Beyond moving it, we explain some basic tricks with which to take more advantage of the Windows taskbar such as the possibility of anchoring applications that you want to always have at hand and keep track of. It’s simple. The first thing you should do is open the program you want on your computer. Once you have it open, click on the icon that appears on the taskbar. In the drop-down menu, you will see different options. Tap on “Pin to Taskbar”. Automatically you will have it there until you do not need it, follow the same steps to unpin the application or program you want.

There is also another way to pin them in the taskbar without having to open that program. Just go to Start and find the program you want to pin, right-click on the program and from the pop-up menu choose “Pin to taskbar” It will go to the bottom bar (or sidebar if you have changed it)

Pin a file

You can also pin files to the Windows 10 taskbar, beyond programs. So you can always access a folder you need to have on hand. The procedure is very simple and similar to the previous one: in the launch bar you will see that there is a folder. Right-click on it and you will see the latest folders and pinned folders. Among the most recent, choose the one you want to anchor and next to the name of the folder you will see the icon of a fianchetto. Tap on it and click on “Pin to this list”. Even if it is not recent, you can always access it quickly.

Create a new taskbar

You can have several additional taskbars although you will need an ‘extra’ but free application. The application in question is Linkbar and you can download Linkbar free of charge. Once you download and install it you will have to follow the steps and click on “New Shortcut”. A window will open where you will have to select the program, application or folder that you want to be displayed in the taskbar and you can configure the appearance: icon size, border, background colour, etc. Once you have it, just place it and you can add a bar at the bottom, move another to the sides, etc.