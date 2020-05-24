ALMA the Guatemalan chatbot to answer questions about COVID-19

ALMA is a free and easily accessible tool that works with artificial intelligence.

How does it work?

Talking with ALMA is completely secure, no personal information is requested and no application needs to be downloaded. The user should only enter the Facebook page or web portal

from FUNDEGUA:

 Identify the chat option

 Send a message

 The user interacts with ALMA and makes the queries he needs

 ALMA is available to answer free questions about: characteristics of the COVID-19 virus, diagnosis of COVID-19, personal hygiene and cleanliness, statistics on COVID-19, risk groups, immunity to COVID-19, management and treatment COVID-19 , effects of COVID-19 on the body, prevention of COVID-19, symptoms and severity of COVID-19, transmission of COVID-19, precautions when leaving home, pets, personal protective equipment, COVID Guatemala tests, cleaning in the home, government assistance, among others.

 ALMA also has a menu of options where you can explore: report of official cases from Guatemala and the world, causes to donate and support in COVID-19, frequently asked questions, among others.

While the interaction occurs, the system collects information about the most frequently asked questions and the data they need to expand, in this way it is continuously updated under the supervision of experts in medicine and technology, in order to make it proactive and continuously more efficient in results for the user.