Tuesday, May 19, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Allow unrestricted travel between Italy and other Schengen zone countries

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Schengen area includes 26 European countries that allow free passage of Alberto Lingria

The Italian government announced that it will allow unrestricted travel between Italy and other Schengen countries and within Italy itself from June 3.

The decree was approved by the Council of the European Union during its session on Friday that lasted until the early hours of this Saturday.

The relaxation in the restrictions will come more than 12 weeks after Italy closed its borders to non-essential travel as part of the first national confinement by coronavirus in Europe.

While Italy has gradually relaxed the terms of the national confinement for coronavirus, which went into effect first on March 10, the change on June 3 will be the first change allowing travel to and from Italy to other countries.

The Schengen area comprises 26 European countries that allow passport-free travel between them. It is made up of 22 of the 27 countries of the European Union plus four countries of the European Free Trade Association that are not part of the European Union. Every country that shares a direct border with Italy is a member of the Schengen area or a de facto member of the group.

The decree states that the June 3 reference, as well as Monday's deadline, which will allow unrestricted travel within Italian regions, could backtrack if data on the spread of the coronavirus in Italy worsens.

The decree does not mention what health and safety measures will be established for travelers arriving in Italy after June 3, and while those arriving in Italy will be asked to isolate themselves upon arrival, it does not change the quarantine rules that may be in place. depending on travelers going to other countries from Italy.

Media reports indicate that the date of June 3 was chosen to exclude the long holiday weekend ending with the country's national holiday for Republic Day on Tuesday, June 2.

More Articles Like This

Covid-19 sharpens gender gaps and puts food and health security of women farmers at risk

Economy Brian Adam - 0
IICA brought together rural women from the hemisphere in virtual conferences to analyze how their challenges are increasing and how Pandemics and work overloads...
Read more

Emerging market issuers hit by Covid-19 as global recession deepens

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The ratio of dips to hikes in the past 12 months in high-yield, investment-grade nonfinancial companies in emerging markets increased to 5.9x in April...
Read more

Korea signs with CABEI a Donation Trust Fund for US $ 50 million for the benefit of the Central American region

Economy Brian Adam - 0
This is the largest individual non-reimbursable financial cooperation that CABEI has received in its entire history. By Summa Magazine In the framework of the recent incorporation...
Read more

Health Allies promote virtual consultation to support patients and reactivate the private health sector

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Alliance is between AUGE-UCR, Huli, AstraZeneca and the Embassy of the United Kingdom. By Summa Magazine The University Agency for Entrepreneurship Management of the University...
Read more

US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis. US President Donald Trump has once...
Read more

Eleven European countries make arrangements to reopen borders

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The opening will take place in stages, coordinated between the EU Member States. Foreign ministers from 11 European countries reached an agreement yesterday on...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Allow unrestricted travel between Italy and other Schengen zone countries

The Schengen area includes 26 European countries that allow free passage of Alberto Lingria The Italian government announced that it...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, review: how to conquer the mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
Mediatek returns to the mid-range and it does it from the hand of Xiaomi with its Redmi Note 8 Pro. Because yes, the mid-range...
Read more
Economy

Covid-19 sharpens gender gaps and puts food and health security of women farmers at risk

Brian Adam - 0
IICA brought together rural women from the hemisphere in virtual conferences to analyze how their challenges are increasing and how Pandemics and work overloads...
Read more
Tech News

Uber launches verification of use of mouthguards, this is what you have to know

Brian Adam - 0
Uber introduces technology for verifying the use of mouthguards in Mexico and this is all you have to know to use it. Little by little,...
Read more
Corona Virus

Emerging market issuers hit by Covid-19 as global recession deepens

Brian Adam - 0
The ratio of dips to hikes in the past 12 months in high-yield, investment-grade nonfinancial companies in emerging markets increased to 5.9x in April...
Read more
Android

Realme 5, analysis: a breakthrough price for outstanding autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
Few brands have broken into Spain as intensely as Realme. Not only for the mobiles that have landed in the country but also for...
Read more
Game Reviews

Heroland, analysis: The challenge of not being the protagonist

Brian Adam - 0
A team of veterans from the Japanese industry present us with a game where nothing is what it seems and the epic is really...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY