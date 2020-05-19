Allow unrestricted travel between Italy and other Schengen zone countries

The Schengen area includes 26 European countries that allow free passage of Alberto Lingria

The Italian government announced that it will allow unrestricted travel between Italy and other Schengen countries and within Italy itself from June 3.

The decree was approved by the Council of the European Union during its session on Friday that lasted until the early hours of this Saturday.

The relaxation in the restrictions will come more than 12 weeks after Italy closed its borders to non-essential travel as part of the first national confinement by coronavirus in Europe.

While Italy has gradually relaxed the terms of the national confinement for coronavirus, which went into effect first on March 10, the change on June 3 will be the first change allowing travel to and from Italy to other countries.

The Schengen area comprises 26 European countries that allow passport-free travel between them. It is made up of 22 of the 27 countries of the European Union plus four countries of the European Free Trade Association that are not part of the European Union. Every country that shares a direct border with Italy is a member of the Schengen area or a de facto member of the group.

The decree states that the June 3 reference, as well as Monday's deadline, which will allow unrestricted travel within Italian regions, could backtrack if data on the spread of the coronavirus in Italy worsens.

The decree does not mention what health and safety measures will be established for travelers arriving in Italy after June 3, and while those arriving in Italy will be asked to isolate themselves upon arrival, it does not change the quarantine rules that may be in place. depending on travelers going to other countries from Italy.

Media reports indicate that the date of June 3 was chosen to exclude the long holiday weekend ending with the country's national holiday for Republic Day on Tuesday, June 2.