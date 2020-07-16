Gaelic Athletic Association commercial director Peter McKenna said it was unfortunate to play the All – Ireland Championship games without an oireachtas this year.

The All-Ireland Championship is set to begin in October but it is not yet known what attendance will be allowed to attend the competition goals.

Due to Covid-19 disease, more than 200 people are not allowed to attend outdoor events until the middle of next month. However, this rule could be extended as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Peter McKenna pointed out that Croke Park could have an audience of 7,000 if they had to stay two meters apart.

Between 22,000 and 28,000 people could come there, he said, if only one meter was to be kept between them.

There is a lot of ambiguity at the moment and the advice of public health experts is really being relied upon, Peter McKenna said.