Tech News5G NewsCommunication
Updated:

All the countries that have "kicked" Huawei out of its 5G

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

huawei 5g

Fear of possible espionage by the Chinese government continues to spread across different countries. What at first seemed to be a “tantrum” of the United States more due to economic pressures than anything else, has turned out to be a well-founded concern for more countries. In fact, the list of countries that have banned or are going to ban the use of Huawei equipment to deploy 5G continues to grow.

The Chinese firm Huawei is one of the most important companies in the world in the segment of mobile networks, a market that it shares with Ericsson or Nokia among others. However, in recent years it has been involved in different controversies, doubts and investigations for theft of industrial secrets and espionage. All of that erupted early last year with the national emergency declaration on threats against the United States.

This was a further step in the trade war between the two countries. The government of Donald Trump He had then been accusing Huawei of more than a year of spying on network telecommunications for the Chinese government. As a result of this prohibition of collaboration with North American companies, events began to precipitate.

The first big reaction we met is that Google decided to break all the agreements and business it had with Huawei. This prevents them from having access to the Play Store or to Google apps on Android. The operator must limit itself to AOSP (Android Open Source Project) from which it has launched its own operating system.

Later, companies such as Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Xilinx Inc, Infineon Technologies, Micron Technology and Western Digital stopped collaborating with the Asian giant. However, the government has been expanding 90-day extensions that allow collaboration between companies from both countries to be maintained.

In 5G there are no extensions, total ban

Where there is no doubt is in the deployment of 5G. The United States will not use Huawei equipment and urges many countries to make a decision along these lines. Some countries have joined this veto, while others are reducing or will reduce the presence of network equipment from the Chinese manufacturer.

In addition, from the United States, we have other countries such as Australia They have decided to block the use of equipment from Huawei or ZTE (another Chinese company) in their 5G networks. New Zealand joined this block somewhat later. In the case of UK, the government plans to remove Huawei from its 5G network, according to The Telegraph. Some companies, such as BT, have already stated that they plan to remove this company’s network equipment from their 4G core network.

Canada, a neighbour of the United States, has still not made a decision in this regard and has analyzed the safety of the equipment for several years. You must make a decision soon. The same is happening at the European level, without the European Commission having dictated anything about it. Many countries, like Spain, are waiting. Vodafone has already said it will remove Huawei from the most sensitive parts of its 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network while Telefónica It will reduce Huawei’s participation in its 5G network.

In France, They are preparing to strongly restrict the use of Huawei 5G networks, according to the economic newspaper Les Echos. Another country that has raised tension against China is India. After banning the use of applications from that country, such as TikTok, they have now asked operators such as BSNL and MTNL to abandon the Chinese team of their 4G update plans.

The review now leads us to Norway who has warned about the risks of using Huawei technology on its 5G networks. Germany and Japan have not made a decision, but have serious doubts about the use of Chinese technology in a key component. In the case of Japan, has prohibited Huawei or ZTE from public contracts.

Italy It opened the doors to using Huawei technology in its 5G network at the end of last year, but things may have changed a lot these months and some decision will be made soon.

As we see, there are many countries that have joined the ban on using Huawei equipment to deploy 5G, although it is true that some have not yet made a decision. Of course, what seems general is that the presence of the Chinese operator in the most sensitive parts of the new telecommunications networks will be limited.

More Articles Like This

AMD Ryzen 3600XT and 3800XT Review: a small step forward

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD has improved the performance of Zen 2 processors with these XT variants, which increase the clock compared to previous models. Competition in the processor...
Read more

Huawei announces the Seamless AI Life Experience: this is how it improves

Mobile Brian Adam -
Huawei, through a long press release that we offer below, presented the new user experience Seamless AI Life Experience, conceived and designed for consumers...
Read more

IPhone 12 will be bigger than all previous models, do you know how much?

Mobile Brian Adam -
Little by little it is confirmed that Future iPhone 12s are going to break the mold with which those from Cupertino had been...
Read more

WindTre best mobile network in Italy: praise the upload and download performances

Communication Brian Adam -
WindTre has announced that it has obtained recognition for the fastest mobile network in Italy in the user experience both in download and in...
Read more

How to configure Telegram to use less storage space on an Android mobile

Android Brian Adam -
Messaging and social media apps are authentic storage black holes. Over time, everything you send and receive in them ends up taking up space...
Read more

The Alcatel 1SE 2020 arrives in Spain: great camera and battery for just 110 euros

Android Brian Adam -
Little by little, brands are daring to include in their devices cheaper features that could well belong to other models with more aspirations. And...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY