All the alternatives for the Benettons in Italy are bad

The Benetton family has entered a dead end. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has rejected the clan's offer of clothing and highways to end a dispute sparked two years ago by the fatal sinking of a viaduct managed by infrastructure group Atlantia. This leaves the 10 billion euro company with the unpleasant option of either abandoning its major highway subsidiary or risking losing the concession.

Last Saturday, Atlantia, 30% owned by the Benettons, offered to cut its 88% stake in highway operator Autostrade per l’Italia to less than 50% to cede space to state investors. The company also promised to pay € 3.4 billion in compensation, contribute € 14.5 billion in investments, and reduce tolls.

But on Monday Conte crossed out the “joke” proposal, affirming that the Italian State is not going to be a co-investor in the dynasty. This puts the Benettons in trouble.

The Italian subsidiary contributed approximately 30% of Atlantia's ebitda, of just over 7,000 million euros, when the collapse of a viaduct in Genoa killed 43 people, in 2018. The total sale would deprive Atlantia of that cash flow, which would hinder the payment of the net debt of 35,500 million euros derived from the purchase of its Spanish rival, Abertis. With the state as the most likely buyer, and highway traffic depressed by the pandemic, any possible sale would likely come at a discounted price, but rejecting the full sale demanded by Conte could lead the government to continue its threat to withdraw it. the company is licensed to manage 3,000 kilometers of toll roads in Italy. Since Rome offers just € 7 billion in compensation, well below the € 20 billion that Atlantia believes it owes, it would be the start of a protracted court battle. On the other hand, the loss of the license would probably lead to a default of the 10 billion euros of debt that Autostrade per l’Italia currently has, half of which is guaranteed by Atlantia.

Conte's refusal to negotiate could reflect fear that the anti-5-Star Movement system will withdraw from its coalition government if it reaches an agreement with the Benettons. The shares of Atlantia, which fell 13% yesterday morning, are trading less than half since the collapse of the viaduct. That reflects the fact that all alternatives are bad for the Benettons.

