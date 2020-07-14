Latest news
Updated:

All the alternatives for the Benettons in Italy are bad

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
RoboticsBrian Adam -

Robot scientists carried out months of scientific experiments in three days

London: British scientists underwent a minor alteration and programming of a factory robotic arm and then used it...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Benetton family has entered a dead end. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has rejected the clan's offer of clothing and highways to end a dispute sparked two years ago by the fatal sinking of a viaduct managed by infrastructure group Atlantia. This leaves the 10 billion euro company with the unpleasant option of either abandoning its major highway subsidiary or risking losing the concession.

Last Saturday, Atlantia, 30% owned by the Benettons, offered to cut its 88% stake in highway operator Autostrade per l’Italia to less than 50% to cede space to state investors. The company also promised to pay € 3.4 billion in compensation, contribute € 14.5 billion in investments, and reduce tolls.

But on Monday Conte crossed out the “joke” proposal, affirming that the Italian State is not going to be a co-investor in the dynasty. This puts the Benettons in trouble.

The Italian subsidiary contributed approximately 30% of Atlantia's ebitda, of just over 7,000 million euros, when the collapse of a viaduct in Genoa killed 43 people, in 2018. The total sale would deprive Atlantia of that cash flow, which would hinder the payment of the net debt of 35,500 million euros derived from the purchase of its Spanish rival, Abertis. With the state as the most likely buyer, and highway traffic depressed by the pandemic, any possible sale would likely come at a discounted price, but rejecting the full sale demanded by Conte could lead the government to continue its threat to withdraw it. the company is licensed to manage 3,000 kilometers of toll roads in Italy. Since Rome offers just € 7 billion in compensation, well below the € 20 billion that Atlantia believes it owes, it would be the start of a protracted court battle. On the other hand, the loss of the license would probably lead to a default of the 10 billion euros of debt that Autostrade per l’Italia currently has, half of which is guaranteed by Atlantia.

Conte's refusal to negotiate could reflect fear that the anti-5-Star Movement system will withdraw from its coalition government if it reaches an agreement with the Benettons. The shares of Atlantia, which fell 13% yesterday morning, are trading less than half since the collapse of the viaduct. That reflects the fact that all alternatives are bad for the Benettons.

>

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Empty stadiums strengthen financial control of televisions

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Empty sports stadiums could become Covid-19's most enduring cultural legacy. Since the WHO declared the global pandemic in March, virtually all sporting events...
Read more

It is unknown how many people are using the Irish language version of the new HSE app

Latest news Brian Adam -
Phone settings must be in Irish to receive the Irish version, information that would not be available to the HSE ...
Read more

Here is Griffin, the brilliant parrot who beat 21 Harvard students in a test

Latest news Brian Adam -
This research analyzes a child's incredible abilities grey parrot who managed to beat Harvard students in a memory game with coloured balls. We have often...
Read more

'I didn't kill Detective Garda Donohoe' – Aaron Brady

Latest news Brian Adam -
Aaron Brady told the Central Criminal Court this morning that he did not kill Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co. Louth in 2013. Detective Garda Adrian...
Read more

Out-of-court settlement on High Court case on establishment of Gaelcholáiste

Latest news Brian Adam -
A case was alleged in the High Court for breaching the Education Act 1998 and the Constitution of Ireland when the establishment of a...
Read more

An increase in drug driving in Donegal

Humans of Tallaght Brian Adam -
The first six months of this year have seen a significant increase in the number of people arrested in Donegal while driving under the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY